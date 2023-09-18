Exclusive! “This character is very special and very different from the ones that I have done in the past”, Vivana Singh aka Maina of the show Titli, talks about her character, the show dealing with a complicated subject and more.

MUMBAI: StarPlus has brought for its audience an unusual and never-seen-before love story titled Titli. A perfect overlap between extreme emotions will be witnessed by the audience on the screen with this show. The show will make you rethink romance and wonder if it is love.

Vivana Singh plays the role of Maina on the show and is being seen in a role that she has not done before.

How did you get this part, what was the process of getting on board?

So, I got this part after auditioning. I worked with this production house earlier. I did a show for Zee TV called Apna Time Bhi Aayega and I played the central lead in that show. That replaced Tanaaz Irani for the part. And we, of course, hold a very good equation with each other. The production house asked me to audition for the part of Maina and luckily, channel also approved of me. That is how I got the part. I was not in town, I was back in my hometown, Amroha. I gave the audition, got through, and then came to Mumbai to shoot for the part.

What do you feel is the X factor about your character Maina?

Well, this is a great character and it is a negative. At this point, she's very poise and very clever and knows how to balance things. She's smart and well-educated. She's very different from her sister and she takes advantage of all of that. It is such a subtle way of doing it that it's not caught up in the eyes of the audience or of the people at home in the show. So yes, this character is very special and very different from the ones that I have done in the past. I'm enjoying the journey of Maina and discovering each layer one after the other.

What has the audience reception been like to show since it deals with a very complicated matter?

It does deal with a very, very complicated subject. A guy who has an anger issue and you know is deeply and madly in love with his wife and has and also has some orthodox thought process due to his family, father's influence or whatever he's seen around, you know. But yes, he's in love with the girl, which is genuine and a complicated subject. It's on the writers of how they want to deal with it. And as actors, we give 100% and we want people to watch the show. We want people to have a perception and of course, there are many surveys which are done, you know, and the show is on the floor, on-air, and how the audiences react to the characters and how they like our parts. Everything is taken into consideration by the writers and the production house, and I think also by the channel. And then they modify or twist things accordingly. So yes, we are trying to be as truthful and as true to our characters as much as possible.

Vivana is currently seen playing the role of Maina in the show Titli. She has also been a part of shows like, like Mahabharat, Police Factory, Ajeeb Daastaan Hai Ye and Kumkum Bhagya, Apni Time Bhi Ayega and more.

