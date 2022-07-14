EXCLUSIVE! 'Characters like Samrat never die', Yogendra Vikram Singh on his reaction to all the love received for his character in Ghum Hai Kiskey Pyaar Meiin, special message for his fans and more

MUMBAI: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Samrat aka Yogendra Vikram Singh, garnered immense love even after his exit from the show fans have been wanting his return and also missing him on-screen.

We rang the dapper to know about his take on all the fan love that he has been recieving, missing his co-stars and more. Check out what he had to share:

Fans have been missing you onscreen and so are your co-stars, what is your reaction to this?

At times, I feel I am out of words on recieving all the love that I have got for Samrat. Though, Samrat's journey has ended in the show but the show is still running. I know they are all missing me and even I am missing all of them. I am really grateful to all the fans and even all my co-stars. I believe characters like Samrat don't die; they stay alive in everyone's memories.

As you have been away from your Ghum Family now, whom are you missing the most?

Recently, Mitaali had put a video and I was driving with my family. So I saw the video after sometime and I had actually stopped everything around me just to watch the video. I cannot explain the emotions I had while watching such a beautiful surprise. It is indeed a timeless gift that I shall always cherish. It feels like that all my hardwork is paying off. They are all so good that they took sometime out to express that gesture. When a show is on, you spend all you time on the sets and your co-stars indeed turn into family. Your connect with the world outside becomes minimal as you are spending almost 16 hours on the set with the family that you have made. Now, that I am free I am getting back in touch with my other friends too.

What is your special message for all your fans?

I am grateful for all my fans from the bottom of my heart. Ghum was my first show on television and the fans have actually taken me to stars with all the love they have showered. Often I am overwhelmed with the messages that I recieved, some are so emotional and heartwarming that I find myself at loss of words to reply to their love. They have indeed been my strength. I want to tell them that this is just the beginning and my first character, there is a lot more to come as the journey is just begun. I wish they shower the same love to my upcoming projects too.

