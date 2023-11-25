Exclusive! Charu Asopa speaks about stepping back into the world of acting with Johri after giving birth to daughter Ziana

MUMBAI: Charu Asopa is a well known Television personality. She has been part of many Tv shows like Jiji Maa, Baalveer, Mere Angne Mein and many more. She was recently in the news for her separation with Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajiv Sen. Now she is in the news for another shocking reason.

Charu opened up about getting back to acting after her maternity leave.

Charu said that Johri is her comeback show and was quite nervous when she was returning back to acting. She was not confident about how she was looking, etc. But the show’s team, the co-actors especially Nishant, everyone made her feel very good about herself.

Charu said she still recollects asking her producer if she will be able to carry off thai role and the producer said of course you will be. So everyone made her very comfortable.

Charu then mentioned that she was still taking care of her daughter Ziana along with the shoot, who was very small at that time. Along with that she was also working out. Everything was going so smoothly and she said that she felt like God really wanted her to do this show. She really had a good time and is happy to be part of this amazing team.

What are your thoughts on Charu’s experience? Tell us in the comments below.

