Exclusive! Charu Asopa speaks about the challenges she faced while working in her show Johri

Charu Asopa is a well known Television personality. She has been part of many Tv shows like Jiji Maa, Baalveer, Mere Angne Mein and many more. She was recently in the news for her separation with Sushmita Sen's brother Rajiv Sen. The actress exclusively spoke to Tellychakkar about the challenges she faced while working in her show Johri.

Was your role in Johri challenging?

I think anytime you do something new, it is always challenging. And I love doing something challenging. When you do the same thing over and over again it gets boring. It seems difficult at first but after doing it you feel like you have accomplished something great! So when I was going to do Johri I was on a maternity break and didn't feel confident about my looks and figure. But the entire Johri team was very supportive and thus felt comfortable doing the show.

How do you manage taking care of your baby and working at the same time?

I feel that many people don’t really raise your child but you need a lot of support from a lot of people to help raise your child. That makes it easier for a mother and she can achieve anything in life. So if an ambitious girl wants to work, it does not mean she doesn't love her child. So a workplace needs to give her a lot of support. Not just in the TV industry but in other professions too these days a woman is getting a lot of support.

Recently we saw a reel where due to heavy rains you had to wait the entire night on sets, where was your daughter Ziana at that time?

Luckily my mom was in town and Ziana was with her and her nannies. So things are just falling into place.

What made you cry when you were unable to find a new apartment in Mumbai?

I was broken hearted to see this mentality that despite a woman earning well, taking care of the house and her child, she is only differentiated because she has no man in the house. And this is the reason they refused to give homes to single mothers. I tried to convince the landlady but she didn’t budge and that really shocked me.

What is your next project and which current show do you wish you were a part of ?

While I was doing Johri things were smooth, but when I began doing a daily soap, I asked myself “what have I done?”. I found it difficult to adjust to the long shifts. That is the reason why I'm looking for a home closer to the sets so Ziana will be close to me.

What message do you want to give people with such a narrow mentality on single mothers?

What can I say? These are the people who later go out and advocate women empowerment when you are not supporting one. There is a difference between just talking and doing. So don’t just talk but practice what you preach. It is a sin to break someone’s confidence and people should avoid doing this.

What do you have to say about your Johri co-star Nishant Singh Malkani’s new show Pashmina?

I was so jealous seeing him shoot in Kashmir for 6-7 months. But I wish him all the best. I have seen teasers of the show and it looks really good. I;m sure the show will surely be successful.

