Exclusive! Chashni actress Srishti Singh opens up on the uniqueness of the show

Keeping up with the spirit, Star Plus has brought the most spiciest show on Indian television ever titled Chashni, that is opposite to its name and is to be filled with a lot of spicy entertainment.
Srishti Singh

MUMBAI :  Star Plus is known to deliver intriguing and interesting content for its viewers. It would be apt to say that this channel, in particular, is a hub where the audience witnesses all emotions, ranging from love, drama, revenge, and many more through its highly engaging shows.

Keeping up with the spirit, Star Plus has brought the most spiciest show on Indian television ever, titled Chashni, that is opposite to its name and to be filled with a lot of spicy entertainment. A mix of relations to be witnessed by the audience on screen, the show will be based on an unusual and twisted bond between two sisters who turn Saas Bahu, Chandni and Roshni. 

Srishti Singh is making her debut with this show, playing the role of Roshni.

Tellychakkar got in touch with the actress where she revealed about her character, the concept of the show and much more.

Tell us about your role from your perspective.

Roshni is a sweet girl. She’s very bubbly, innocent but very spontaneous. She reacts to situations without thinking so much. She loves her family, especially her sister.

What do you think about the concept of this show?

It’s unique. It’s very new to the audience. They will get to see how a sister becomes another sister’s mother-in-law. That will be very interesting to see.

Many shows, come and go with a unique concept. What are your expectations from the audience?

I am doing my best and my team is working very hard. I just wish and hope that audience will like it as we are trying our best to deliver what they want. This is a different story so I feel it will attract the audience and I’m sure that they will be intrigued to know more about it. They will love it. I hope so.

This was our conversation with Srishti Singh. Are you excited to watch this upcoming show?

