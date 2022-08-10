Exclusive! Check out the first look of Jay Bhanushali from the sets of Swastik Production’s ‘Mere Apne’!

Swastik Productions is coming up with a new show for Sony TV, starring Tina Datta in the lead role.
MUMBAI: A lot of new shows are in the pipeline which will soon go on floors. Some shows are all set for a launch in the upcoming days. Some are already on air and entertaining the viewers.

Sony Entertainment Television has always been at the forefront of curating diverse content, novel storylines, and inspirational characters with a progressive outlook. Satiating the Indian audience’s hunger for differentiated content with a unique perspective and fresh storytelling, the channel is going to bring forth a Hindi adaptation of a Turkish series produced by Swastik Productions Pvt. Ltd.

Swastik Productions Pvt. Ltd. is an Indian production company that was founded by Siddharth Kumar Tewary who serves as the company's creative director. Swastik Productions have produced series like Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo, Mahabharat, and RadhaKrishn.

Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing the latest updates from the world of entertainment. Now, we have got the first exclusive first look, of Sony TV’s show, Mere Apne, and specifically Jay Bhanushali's character, check it out:

The show will mark the return of both Jay and Tina after a long time in a fiction show on TV.

Jay is an actor who needs no introduction, after proving his mettle in acting, he has become one of the most sought-after names in television hosting as well.

We also brought you exclusive updates that actors Jay Bhanushali, Taher Shabbir, Chestha Bhagat, and Sujay Reu have been roped in for the show. 

We also gave you the update that actor Abhaas Mehta has replaced actor Mohit Abrol.

Well, the star cast looks very fascinating and this new pairing of actors is reason enough to watch the show and add the flavor that Swastik productions bring.

 The show will be an adaptation of a Turkish Drama series and will air on Sony TV.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates! 

