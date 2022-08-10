Exclusive! Check out the last day of shoot of the serial Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul

MUMBAI:Sony SAB's Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul is one of the most loved shows in the initial days.

Season one stared Sheezan Khan, late actress Tunisha Sharma, Sayantani Ghosh as lead roles.

The show is produced by Nissar Parvez and Alind Srivastava under the banner of Peninsula Pictures.

Post the death of Tunisha Sharma the lead actor was taken under custody and he was replaced in the show by actor Abhishek Nigam.

Then the makers of the show came up with chapter two which had Abhishek Nigam and Manul Chudasama in lead roles and for some time the show did well and the fans did shower a lot of love and support on the show and the star cast of the show.

But unfortunately, now the show dipped a bit and TRPs dropped down and as we reported the show is going off air and the fans are left disappointed.

As per sources, tomorrow will be the last day where the star cast of the show will be shooting for the serial and finally the last episode will be shot.

The fans are left heartbroken and they would miss the love story of Ali and Marjeena as the story was loved by the audience.

