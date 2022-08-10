Exclusive! Check out the last day of shoot of the serial Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul

Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul was one of the most loved shows on television in the initial days but now the show is going off – air due to low TRPs and this is when it is the last day of the shoot.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 05/30/2023 - 19:47
Exclusive! Check out the last day of shoot of the serial Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul

MUMBAI:Sony SAB's Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul is one of the most loved shows in the initial days.

Season one stared Sheezan Khan, late actress Tunisha Sharma, Sayantani Ghosh as lead roles.

The show is produced by Nissar Parvez and Alind Srivastava under the banner of Peninsula Pictures.

Post the death of Tunisha Sharma the lead actor was taken under custody and he was replaced in the show by actor Abhishek Nigam.

Then the makers of the show came up with chapter two which had Abhishek Nigam and Manul Chudasama in lead roles and for some time the show did well and the fans did shower a lot of love and support on the show and the star cast of the show.

ALSO READ : Alibaba – Ek Andaaz Andekha: Oh No! Ali falls into another trouble

But unfortunately, now the show dipped a bit and TRPs dropped down and as we reported the show is going off air and the fans are left disappointed.

As per sources, tomorrow will be the last day where the star cast of the show will be shooting for the serial and finally the last episode will be shot.
The fans are left heartbroken and they would miss the love story of Ali and Marjeena as the story was loved by the audience.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : AWESOME! Sheezan Khan recalls his journey on Ali Baba: Daastaan-E-Kabul as the show completes 1 Year, shares some BTS pictures

Shezaan m khan Tunisha Sharma Prithvi Vallabh Sony Sab Alibaba Alibaba- Dastaan-E-Kabul Alibaba- Ek Andaaz Andekha Aayush Shrivastava Mohit Abrol Abhishek Nigam Manul Chudasama TellyChakkar Spoiler Alert Sayantani Ghosh
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 05/30/2023 - 19:47

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Audience Perceptive! Post Fahmaan Khan’s explosive interview Netizens say; "Sumbul should come out and speak as there are many allegation on her father around social media"
MUMBAI:Sumbul and Fahmaan are one of the most loved on-screen couples and their chemistry in the show Imlie was loved...
Dimple Kapadia: You can't do a decent performance if you're not given the meat
MUMBAI: Veteran actress Dimple Kapadia has been in the industry for five decades and has given unforgettable power-...
Exclusive! Raktanchal season 2 actor Vivek Upadhyay to be seen in the OTT show Rafuchakkar
MUMBAI:  Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information coming from the world of Movies, OTT and television...
Exclusive! Nimrit Kaur on being the part of Akshay Kumar starrer Sky Force, here is what the actress has to say
MUMBAI:  Actress Nimrat Kaur is no doubt one of the most loved actress we have in Indian cinema, over the time she has...
Exclusive! Check out the last day of shoot of the serial Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul
MUMBAI:Sony SAB's Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul is one of the most loved shows in the initial days.Season one stared Sheezan...
Pandya Store: Exclusive! Raavi reveals the MAJOR truth to the family
MUMBAI:The Star Plus show Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and intriguing...
Recent Stories
Nimrit Kaur
Exclusive! Nimrit Kaur on being the part of Akshay Kumar starrer Sky Force, here is what the actress has to say
Latest Video
Related Stories
Audience Perceptive! Post Fahmaan Khan’s explosive interview Netizens say; "Sumbul should come out and speak as there are many
Audience Perceptive! Post Fahmaan Khan’s explosive interview Netizens say; "Sumbul should come out and speak as there are many allegation on her father around social media"
sanjivv jotangia
Exclusive! Sapnon Ki Chhalaang fame Sanjivv Jotangia opens up on the show, his favorite genre and more
Fahman Khan
OMG! Fahmaan Khan claims Sumbul’s fans were hurling abuses, trolling him and refuses to resolve things with her father!
Deepti
Will Deepti go behind bars for stealing Dilip’s laptop on Sony SAB’s Pushpa Impossible?
Mohit Raina
From Karan Wahi to Mohit Raina; check out THESE TV stars who got to CAPTURE the big screen
FAHMAAN
Controversy! Fahmaan Khan explosive allegations on Sumbul’s father, says “I did not involve Sumbul in this, because I knew it was not coming from her ; told him that we need to capitiliaze on this friendship”! Read The Full Scoop Here!