AWESOME! Sheezan Khan recalls his journey on Ali Baba: Daastaan-E-Kabul as the show completes 1 Year, shares some BTS pictures

Sheezan Khan is soon to be seen on Colors TV’s stunt-based reality show- Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. The show has raised a lot of intrigue amongst fans and the lineup of celebrities is very interesting as well.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 05/25/2023 - 16:34
Sheezan was previously seen in SAB Tv’s Alibaba and rose to fame with the same role, however, he was later replaced by Abhishek Nigam after Sheezan had to face charges over Tunisha Sharma’s death by suicide. He was taken in custody and went through a trying ordeal after which he received bail in March.

He recently shared a post on his social media, remembering his role, that he loved so much and how he bagged the role. He recalls his journey and how he only had Rs. 500 in his bank account before the role was secured.

He went on to share a series of BTS pictures from the sets of Ali Baba. He also shared several snaps of late actress Tunisha Sharma.

Check out:

He captioned the post as, “So One Year is Done! I still remember this day when i sign this show!! I had only 500 rupees left in my bank account I didn’t wanted to go home empty handed so I bought some sweets on my way back home!! I told amma that i have got the show!! We all cried our heart out!! Then we took this selfie!! And i told her we’re gonna remember this moment for the rest of our lives! Little did i know !! The whole journey gonna be Memorable!!
Thank You Each And Everyone Of you!!
Jeb Khali Aankho Me Sapne Bade Bade! Yehi tha Ali! Yehi Tha Sheezan! ”

Also read:  WHAT! Sumbul Touqeer Khan to be part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 as a Wild Card entry? Here’s what the actress said

