AWESOME! Sheezan Khan finally opens up on leaving Alibaba; says, “I never played Ali, I am Ali”

Sheezan Khan is soon to be seen on Colors TV’s stunt-based reality show- Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. The show has raised a lot of intrigue amongst fans and the lineup of celebrities is very interesting as well.

Sheezan was previously seen in SAB Tv’s Alibaba was later replaced by Abhishek Nigam after Sheezan had to face charges over Tunisha Sharma’s death by suicide. He was taken in custody and went through a trying ordeal after which he received bail in March.

His fans have been asking him and wondering about his exit from the show and now Sheezan has finally answered the question. He said that he never left or played Ali. He is Ali.

He says, “abhi bhi log puchte rehte hain, Alibaba kyun chhoda? Kyun Chhoda? Kahaan chhoda? I never played Ali! I was Ali! I am Ali! Kahaan chhoda? Bas ek bandhan se tootke doosre bandhan mein aa gaye. Aur kya? Aur I think yehi ek kalakaar ki khoobi hoti hai jo apne ap ko ek jagah rokta nahi hai. Aage aage badhta rehta hai, aur badhna bhi chahiye. Iss hi ko hum kala kehte hain. And I am very happy. So I guess that’s all that matters!”

Sheezan very rightly stated the flow of an artist and how it flows. He is now all set to be seen in KKK 13 and perform some high octane stunts on the show.

