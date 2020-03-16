EXCLUSIVE! Child actor Aarohi Sanvesha roped in for Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

We had recently reported about Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 all set to take a leap. The leap will witness Ram and Priya's life moving forward as husband and wife. They will also be having a daughter.
Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is one of the most-watched shows on small screens. 

Ekta Kapoor managed to create the same magic once again after the successful season one of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain which starred Sakshi Tanwar and Ram Kapoor in the lead roles. 

The TV czarina roped in Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar to play the leads this time and they proved to be the right choice. 

It's been more than 6 months since the show has been running successfully on TV.

The makers have introduced some interesting twists and turn in the story. 

Also, new characters were introduced in the story to spice up the drama. 

We had recently reported about Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 all set to take a leap. 

The leap will witness Ram and Priya's life moving forward as husband and wife. 

They will also be having a daughter. 

And now, we have an exclusive update that child actress Aarohi Sanvesha is roped in to play Ram and Priya's daughter in the show. 

Nothing much has been revealed on how the show's storyline will progress after the leap and what changes the viewers will witness post Ram and Priya's daughter is born. 

How excited are you about it? Tell us in the comments.

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Fri, 05/20/2022 - 15:00

