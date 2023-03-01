Exclusive! Child Actor Hera Mishra roped in for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai! 

The story of Akshara and Abhimanyu has seen many ups and down, they had to fight the world to come together only to be torn apart. The show will take a leap and this leap will focus on their lives after being apart.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 01/03/2023 - 19:44
Exclusive! Child Actor Hera Mishra roped in for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai! 

MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting more interesting with every passing day. The show stars Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda in the lead and is produced by Rajan Shahi.

The story of Akshara and Abhimanyu has seen many ups and down, they had to fight the world to come together only to be torn apart. The show will take a leap and this leap will focus on their lives after being apart.


ALSO READ:  From convincing his parents to let him pursue acting to being one of the highest-paid TV actors, here is Harshad Chopda's incredible journey

The makers have transformed their characters into a very different mode, this new change in their lives will focus on regret and differences and this would be the major highlight of the show. 

TellyChakkar is always at the forefront of bringing you exclusive updates from the Telly world.

As reported the show will take a leap and will focus on the children of Akshara, Abhimanyu, and Arohi.

Child actor Hera Mishra is all set to enter the show and will most likely play the role of Arohi’s child. 

Hera has previously been a part of shows like Parineeti and the web series Duranga starring Gulshan Devaiah and Drashti Dhami.

The casting has been done for renowned casting directors Deepti and Shobha. 


While not a lot is known about her character, we are sure that she will be a great addition to the show.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Spoiler Alert! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Abhimanyu and the family believes Akshara’s confession on the speaker phone 

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Akshara Abhimanyu AbhiRa Maya Pranali Rathod Harshad Chopda Star Plus Kairav Aarohi Neil Manjari Tellychakkar Hera Mishra 
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 01/03/2023 - 19:44

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Exclusive! “It is a feel-good family drama which will be loved by the fans” Viraf Patel on his movie Kutch Express
MUMBAI : Actor Viraf Patel has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with his amazing contribution. We have...
Exclusive! Tanvi Thakkar shares her experience, says she had to go through a lot of complications
MUMBAI : Tanvi Thakkar is currently seen in Star Plus' popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. The actress...
Yami Gautam reveals the secret to her glowing skin, take a look 
MUMBAI :  Beautiful actress, Yami Gautam, is currently on vacation in her hometown, Himachal Pradesh. She is making the...
Exclusive! Meet Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet: Meet Hooda and Meet Ahlawat’s situation gets them closer
MUMBAI :  Zee TV’s Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet has become a fan favourite. Ashi Singh and Shagun Pandey are the lead...
Exclusive! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Kirti Sualy to enter Star Bharat’s Woh Toh Hai Albela! 
MUMBAI :  Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the Telly world.While every day, our diligent scribes are...
Recent Stories
Exclusive! “It is a feel-good family drama which will be loved by the fans” Viraf Patel on his movie Kutch Express
Exclusive! “It is a feel-good family drama which will be loved by the fans” Viraf Patel on his movie Kutch Express

Latest Video

Related Stories
Exclusive! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Kirti Sualy to enter Star Bharat’s Woh Toh Hai Albela! 
Exclusive! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Kirti Sualy to enter Star Bharat’s Woh Toh Hai Albela! 
EXCLUSIVE! Ayesha Singh spills beans about her co-stars; says, "Aishwarya Sharma is most like to be the most popular on social m
EXCLUSIVE! Ayesha Singh spills beans about her co-stars; says, "Aishwarya Sharma is most like to be the most popular on social media"
From convincing his parents to let him pursue acting to being one of the highest-paid TV actors, here is Harshad Chopda's incred
From convincing his parents to let him pursue acting to being one of the highest-paid TV actors, here is Harshad Chopda's incredible journey
THIS is how cast of Anupamaa had a gala time at Rushad Rana’s wedding
THIS is how the cast of Anupamaa had a gala time at Rushad Rana’s wedding
Tanmay Rishi Shah shares a nostalgic clip
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s Tanmay Rishi Shah shares a nostalgic clip, fans lost in memories of Kaira from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
Anupamaa fame Alma Hussein gives sassy replies to the negative comments she received on social media
Anupamaa fame Alma Hussein gives sassy replies to the negative comments she received on social media