Exclusive! Child Actor Hera Mishra roped in for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai! 

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting more interesting with every passing day. The show stars Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda in the lead and is produced by Rajan Shahi.

The story of Akshara and Abhimanyu has seen many ups and down, they had to fight the world to come together only to be torn apart. The show will take a leap and this leap will focus on their lives after being apart.



The makers have transformed their characters into a very different mode, this new change in their lives will focus on regret and differences and this would be the major highlight of the show.

As reported the show will take a leap and will focus on the children of Akshara, Abhimanyu, and Arohi.

Child actor Hera Mishra is all set to enter the show and will most likely play the role of Arohi’s child.

Hera has previously been a part of shows like Parineeti and the web series Duranga starring Gulshan Devaiah and Drashti Dhami.

The casting has been done for renowned casting directors Deepti and Shobha.



While not a lot is known about her character, we are sure that she will be a great addition to the show.

