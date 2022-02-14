Exclusive! Child actor Mannan Handa to enter Star Plus’ Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

We were the first one to report about Star Plus' drama series Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei taking a leap.

The leap will witness several new twists and turns in the story and also introduce new characters.

And now, we have an exclusive update that child actor Mannan Handa will be entering the show.

Mannan is the past has been part of Race 3 where he played the younger version of Salman Khan and also been part of many commercial ads.

Not much is known about his role in the serial but he would be having a pivotal role.

The actor's entry will definitely bring a huge twist to the story.

Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei stars Himanshoo Malhotra, Paridhi Sharma, and Vaishnavi Prajapati in pivotal roles.

The show's story is about Chikoo, a young girl who loses everything when she gets separated from her mother, Nupur. However, with an inborn skill of dancing, Chikoo remains determined to reunite with her long-lost mother.

It is produced by 4 Lions Films and Invictus T Media. It is a remake of Star Jalsha's Bengali series Maa....Tomay Chara Ghum Ashena.

The serial's name as been changed from Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei to Chikoo Yeh Ishq Nachaye.

