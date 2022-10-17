EXCLUSIVE! Child actor Mayra Bhatt to enter Colors TV’s Harphoul Mohini

MUMBAI: Harphoul Mohini is a Hindi language action romance movie based on a Haryanvi Jaat Boy and Malayali Girl produced by Cockcrow Entertainment and Shaika Films.

Harphoul from Haryana and Mohini from Kerala meet each other by fate and find ways to overcome the barriers of the social norms and differences in culture.

As per sources, Mayra Bhatt is set to enter the show. There is not much information about her character but she is said to play an important part.

Mayra has worked in Zee tv serial agar tum na hote as the childhood role of the lead actress. She has various ads and print shoots as well.

The other cast members include Shagun Sharma, Zebby Singh, Sonali Nikam, Supriya Shukla, Jaanvi Sangwan.

