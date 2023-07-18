EXCLUSIVE! Child actor Pari Sharma to be seen in Katrina Kaif starrer movie Merry Christmas

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of entertainment.

The year 2023 kickstarted with bang as a number of big-budget and the most-anticipated movies were announced and some also hit the big screens.

Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan had a great start and it smashed several box-office records.

The recently released film Satyaprem Ki Katha also worked wonders at the box-office.

Well, apart from that, there are several movies which are lined up for the releases by this year.

Katrina Kaif's movie Merry Christmas is one of them.

It is one of the most-awaited movies of the year and the ardent viewers are looking forward to it.

The movie stars Katrina and Vijay Sethupathi in pivotal roles.

It also has actors like Sanjay Kapoor, Radhika Apte, Vinay Pathak, Tinnu Anand and many others.

Well, TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that child actor Pari Sharma is also going to be a part of the movie.

The cute actress will be seen playing the role of Katrina's daughter in the film.

Pari has been a very popular child artist and has been a part of several hit TV shows, OTT series and movies.

Merry Christmas is directed by Sriram Raghavan and is slated for 15th December release.

