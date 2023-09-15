EXCLUSIVE! Child actress Pari Sharma to enter Nazara TV's show Laal Banarasi

Pari Sharma is all set to enter Nazara Channel's show Laal Banarasi. The child actor will be essaying the role of Gauri's daughter Maahi.
Pari Sharma

MUMBAI:  TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

We all know that several channels have rolled out new TV shows in the upcoming months. 

Nazara TV is one such channel that has entertained viewers with lots of amazing shows so far. 

The channel launched a new show titled Laal Banarasi.  

The show is bankrolled by Parth Productions. 

We have come to know that child actor Pari Sharma is roped in for a pivotal role in the show. She will be seen as Gauri's daughter in the show. 

She will be playing the role of Maahi in the drama series. 

Pari has been a very popular child artist and has been a part of several hit TV shows, OTT series and movies. 

The show premiered on small screens from 9th May onwards. 

It also stars Gauri Chitranshi, Narayani Shashtri and Savi Thakur in the lead roles. 

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for all the latest updates. 

Laal Banarasi Nazara Channel Pari Sharma Parth Productions Gauri Chitranshi Narayani Shashtri Savi Thakur TellyChakkar
