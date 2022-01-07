Exclusive! Child actress Riddhi Sharma bags Colors Tv’ Fanaa Ishq Mein Marjawan 3

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

Here in this piece of information, we bring to you an exclusive update on Colors Tv’s show - Fanaa Ishq Mein Marjawan 3 which stars Reem Sameer Shaikh, Zain Iman and Akshit Sukhija in the lead roles.

Now, we exclusively learnt that child actress – Riddhi Sharma is been locked for the show’s upcoming tack.

However, the details regarding her role are not yet revealed to us, but supposedly she would bring a lot of changes in the lives of Agastya, Paakhi and Ishaan.

Talking about the show, the show is going to take a five-year leap and there will be a lot of changes in the plot.

But supposedly Riddhi is locked for Salman Khan’s upcoming film - Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali which stars Pooja Hegde, and Shehnaaz Gill as well.

