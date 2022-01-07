Exclusive! Child actress Riddhi Sharma bags Colors Tv’ Fanaa Ishq Mein Marjawan 3

Now, we exclusively learnt, that child actress – Riddhi Sharma is been locked for the show’s upcoming tack. However, the details regarding her role are not yet revealed to us, but supposedly she would bring a lot of changes in the lives of Agastya, Paakhi and Ishaan.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 07/01/2022 - 12:50
Exclusive! Child actress Riddhi Sharma bags Colors Tv’ Fanaa Ishq Mein Marjawan 3

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of giving you all the latest happenings in the world of television.

Here in this piece of information, we bring to you an exclusive update on Colors Tv’s show - Fanaa Ishq Mein Marjawan 3 which stars Reem Sameer Shaikh, Zain Iman and Akshit Sukhija in the lead roles.

Also read: Exclusive! M.S. Dhoni Untold Story fame Deepak Dutta roped in for Star Bharat's next

Now, we exclusively learnt that child actress – Riddhi Sharma is been locked for the show’s upcoming tack.

However, the details regarding her role are not yet revealed to us, but supposedly she would bring a lot of changes in the lives of Agastya, Paakhi and Ishaan.

Talking about the show, the show is going to take a five-year leap and there will be a lot of changes in the plot.

Also read: Exclusive! M.S. Dhoni Untold Story fame Deepak Dutta roped in for Star Bharat's next

But supposedly Riddhi is locked for Salman Khan’s upcoming film - Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali which stars Pooja Hegde, and Shehnaaz Gill as well.

Are you excited to see Riddhi Sharma in Reem and Zain’s show?

Do let us know your views on the same.

Till then stay glued to tellychakkar.com for more news and gossip.

Colors Fanaa Ishq Mein Marjawan 3 Agastya Pakhi Zain Imam Reem Shaikh TellyChakkar Spoiler Alert Akshit Sukija riddhi Sharma
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 07/01/2022 - 12:50

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Revealed! Kiara Advani finally breaks her silence over her relationship rumours with Sidharth Malhotra
MUMBAI: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are rumoured to be dating since the filming of Shershaah. Recently, there...
Kumkum Bhagya: What! Aliya to witness Prachi leaving Kohli's house?
MUMBAI: Kumkum Bhagya has frequently managed to gain the top position from the time of its inception, all thanks to the...
EXCLUSIVE! Fateh takes Tejo back to Virk House after a major confrontation with Jasmine in Colors' Udaariyaan
MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is one of the most loved and successful shows on television, and the story keeps the audience hooked...
Exclusive! Child actress Riddhi Sharma bags Colors Tv’ Fanaa Ishq Mein Marjawan 3
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. TellyChakkar has always...
Sexy! Mismatched season 2 actress Priya Banerjee is too hot to handle in these pictures
MUMBAI: Actress Priya Banerjee has been winning the hearts of the fans over time with her amazing acting contribution....
Exclusive! Neil Sharma roped in for Sony TV's Punyaslok AhilyaBai
MUMBAI: Punyashlok Ahilybai is set in the backdrop of the 18th century time period. The actors are required to do...
Recent Stories
Revealed! Kiara Advani finally breaks her silence over her relationship rumours with Sidharth Malhotra
Revealed! Kiara Advani finally breaks her silence over her relationship rumours with Sidharth Malhotra
Latest Video