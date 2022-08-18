EXCLUSIVE! Choti Sardaarrni fame Kevina Tak to enter Colors' Udaariyaan

Kevina Tak is all set to enter the show soon. She will be portraying the lead couple Priyanka Choudhary and Ankit Gupta's daughter in the show.

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 08/18/2022 - 15:52
MUMBAI:TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

We all know that ever show witnesses new entries and exits to spice up the storyline.

TellyChakkar had exclusively reported that Colors' popular show Udaariyaan is all set to go off-air soon.

The exact date when the show will wrap up is yet to be out.

But before the show goes off-air, a lot of drama and some new entries will be happening.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that child actress Kevina Tak is all set to enter the show soon.

She will be portraying the lead couple Priyanka Choudhary and Ankit Gupta's daughter in the show.

Kevina is well-known for her role Param in Colors' show Choti Sardaarrni.

How excited are you to see Kevina in the show? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

