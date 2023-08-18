Exclusive! Colors show Saavi Ki Savaari to go OFF-AIR

The show is going through a very dramatic tangent and fans have been intrigued about what will happen next.
Submitted by Aayushi Hemnani on Fri, 08/25/2023 - 12:33
Saavi Ki Savaari

MUMBAI: Saavi Ki Sawari is one of the newly launched shows of Colors TV, which has started catering a lot to the audience’s attention. It symbolizes women empowerment, as the lead actress Samridhi Shukla aka Saavi rides an auto rickshaw for the welfare of the house and for her family.

The show is going through a very dramatic tangent and fans have been intrigued about what will happen next. 

Also, READ: Exclusive! Saavi Ki Savaari actress Sneha Chauhan: I was forced to quit acting and return back before I got this successful show

Fans of the show are very devoted and have showered a lot of love and adoration on the cast and crew.

And while there is a cause for celebration, there is also a sad parting news.

TellyChakkar is back with another exclusive update! 

As per sources, the show Saavi Ki Savari is going off-air on 15th of September. 

Yes, you heard that right and we know that it can be hard to believe because the fan following of the show is so devoted. 

But, the reports and rumours of the show going off-air have been doing the rounds for a while now. 

Fans of the show are going to be disheartened. 

While there has been no official confirmation, TellyChakkar has it on good authority and we have reached out to the actors of the show. At the time of publishing this article, we had not received any direct confirmation.

What are your thoughts on the show going off-air? 

Tell us in the comments below! 

STAY TUNED TO TELLYCHAKKAR FOR MORE UPDATES! 

Also read: Saavi Ki Savaari 24th August 2023 Written Episode Update: Sonam and Ratna conspire to break Saavi and Nityam’s relation

Savi ki savari Colors Nityam Samridhi Shukla Colors tv Saavi Ki Savaari Savi Dashami Creations Television Farmaan Haider Fenil Umrigar TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
356
Angry
3

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Aayushi Hemnani's picture

About Author

Submitted by Aayushi Hemnani on Fri, 08/25/2023 - 12:33

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Did you know? National Award winner Alia Bhatt was not the first choice for Gangubai Kathiawadi
MUMBAI: Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi starring Alia Bhatt won five National Awards, Best Actress, Best...
Baalveer 3: Oh No! Aageel and Sheshmaag to put baalveer’s life in danger
MUMBAI: 'Baal Veer' has been Sony SAB’s one of the most popular shows. The show revolved around a young messiah who...
Vanshaj: Woah! Kartik proposes to Yuvika with an expensive ring
MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s upcoming family drama Vanshaj is all set to take its audiences into the grand world of the Mahajans...
Dil Diyaan Gallaan: Interesting! Sanjot explain Aastha’s situation
MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan, with its emotional migration story of a family torn apart by misunderstood...
Wagle Ki Duniya: Oh No! Thieves follow Rajesh, life in danger
MUMBAI: ‘Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ is winning hearts of fans with its episodes based on various social...
Katha Ankahee: Must Read! Kailash gets emotional during the Roka, a new character makes her entry
MUMBAI: Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
Recent Stories
Alia Bhatt
Did you know? National Award winner Alia Bhatt was not the first choice for Gangubai Kathiawadi
Latest Video
Related Stories
Sonam
Exclusive! “It was a very memorable journey that we’ve had and The show has also completed one year” Sonam AKA Fenil Umrigar talks about Saavi Ki Savaari going off-air!
Gautam Gulati
MTV Roadies Season 19: Shocking! Gautam Gulati threatens to leave the show for this shocking reason
Shilpa Shetty
Judge Shilpa Shetty talks about her fan moment with the legendary singer ‘Gurdas Maan’ on India’s Got Talent
Ulka Gupta
EXCLUSIVE! Ulka Gupta's track comes to an END in Sony SAB's show Dhruv Tara - Samay Sadi Se Pare
Shraddha Arya
Whoa! Shraddha Arya’s per episode fees for Kundali Bhagya will make your jaws drop
Tanushree Dutta
Shocking! When Tanushree Dutta filed a Rs 10 crore defamation case on Rakhi Sawant for maligning her name