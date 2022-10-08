EXCLUSIVE! Creative Head Jyoti Rajawat opens up on her journey in showbiz world, shares about starting her new business, gets candid about her experience working with Banni Chow star cast and much more

MUMBAI: Glamour world is one such place where a lot of people dream to create names for themselves.

All the aspiring actors want to be rising stars and reach new levels of stardom with their hard work.

There are several fields in this showbiz world where people try their luck while some fail, some definitely have great luck and succeed in it.

While some love to be in front of the camera, some love to be behind the camera.

Creative head is one such person who decides costumes and a lot of other things for the actors.

It takes a lot of effort to decide the looks of each and every character in the show and much more.

Jyoti Rajawat is one of them who is currently working as a Creative Head for Star Plus' show Banni Chow Home Delivery.

The talented diva got candid about her journey in the showbiz world, her experience of working with Banni Chow star cast and much more.

ALSO READ: Kya Baat Hai! These two Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actors collaborate on a project after ages

Journey...

It's been almost 8 to 9 years that I have been active in this industry. The work pattern in the industry is the same but there wasn't much competition before. But in today's time one has to prove to be better than others. People expect a lot from you. The work in daily soaps is quite hectic. It gets a bit stressful at times. I started off with direction as I was very new to all this. I was asked to observe everything happening in the direction team. I got to learn and do a lot of things as the show's budget was low and there weren't too many people to do work. So, I learnt different things.

Challenges...

It gets challenging every day as there is a lot of competition. There is a lot of pressure from the channel as well as the show's team. We have to be the best as there are so many shows coming up on different channels. I take my work very seriously. I love my work and don't take it as a burden. That's why I don't feel stressed.

Experience with the star cast of Banni Chow Home Delivery...

It's not been a long time since I started working for this show. But whatever experience I have had so far is quite amazing. Everyone is very chilled out. They all are very welcoming. No one made me feel like a newbie. I like such people who give preferences to creative people like us. Pravisht Mishra always agrees with my decisions. This thing is missing on the sets of many shows. They never interfere in my work. All of them value my work.

Alternative work...

I have given almost 8 years to this industry, so now, I have started a small business of mine in the recent times. I have recently set up a tea stall. I am not taking my work as a job that needs to be done everyday. One needs to survive in this city and also need to earn. I don't want to make my job my survival. So, I decided to put up a tea stall as my small-time business. It should be my passion and not my survival. I give at least 3 hours a day post my work for my business. I faced some issues in the initial days. A lot of people thought that I won't be able to juggle between both of my work but that's not the case. I am managing both the things quite well. One is survival and once is passion. So, both the things can't be mixed.

Jyoti also highlighted the major issue of how people working behind the camera are not appreciated for their work. I have a major problem with this as only actors, directors and producers get credit for their work.

She also revealed that a lot of established actors have praised people who work behind the camera.

Apart from Banni Chow, Jyoti has worked as a creative head in Choti Sardaarrni, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Gustakh Dil, Zindagi Abhi Baaki Hai Mere Ghost and many more.

She has also done script writing for Veera for Star Plus.

Here's wishing Jyoti good luck for her future endeavours!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Niharika Chouksey roped in for Boney Kapoor's next starring Janhvi Kapoor and Sunny Kaushal