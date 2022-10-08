Kya Baat Hai! These two Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actors collaborate on a project after ages

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most loved shows on television and now after ages, two actors of the show are collaborating on a project and the fans are excited to see them.

MUMBAI :  Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most successful and loved shows on television.

The show has been running on television for quite some time and the audience is gripped by the show for so many years as the content and story are quite interesting and engaging.

It’s been almost 14 years since the show went on air and we have seen the evolution of the show to how it took a generation gap and a new star cast was introduced and in spite of that, the show never came down in TRP ratings and was always loved by the audience.

In the initial stage, we did see the serial began with the star cast of Hina Khan and Karan Mehra and then we saw the phase of Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan and currently, the leads of the show are Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod.

In the earlier days of the show, Ashnoor Kaur and Rohan Mehra were part of the show and essayed the role of Naira and Naksh.

The two with their acting skills have become household names and were loved by the audience.

Now after ages, the two are collaborating for a project together.  Ashnoor took on to her social media account and said that she is shooting with her brother (Rohan) after ages and something very funny and exciting is coming.

On the other hand, Rohan also shared a photo with Ashnoor and captioned it by saying “Shooting together after ages.”

Well, the fans are excited to see them together after so long and are awaiting for the project to be out soon.

Are you excited to see Ashnoor and Rohan together in a project?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

