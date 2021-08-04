EXCLUSIVE! Dakssh Ajit Singh JOINS the cast of Shiv Puran?

MUMBAI: We are back with exciting news for all our ardent readers.

TellyChakkar has often been the first one to break the news about upcoming shows and actors cast in them. This time we are back with an interesting update on &TV's soon to be launched show “Shiv Puran”.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Porus fame Praneet Bhatt roped in for &TV's Shiv Puran?

Shiv Puran is produced by one of the most celebrated production houses Essel Vision. They are well known for their blockbuster Reality Shows on Zee TV and who can forget the magic of Zara in Ishq Subhan Allah.

Essel Vision is back with a mythological show for their fans on &TV. A little birdie told us that Laado actor Daksh Ajit bags the show Shiv Puran in the role of Lord Indra in the show.

Dakssh has been a part of the industry for more than a decade with shows like Ishq Ka Rang Safed, Laado, Laado 2 and so on.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Arpit Ranka and Rajeev Bharadwaj roped in for &TV's Shiv Puran?

It will be interesting to see how the actor shall add his spark to the show.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more such updates!