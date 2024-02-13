Exclusive! Dalljiet Kaur reveals her husband's shocking reaction on her returning back to work; speaks about what she feels was left behind post shifting to a new country

MUMBAI : Dalljiet Kaur is a well known actress in the television industry and she has been around for more than two decades.

She is best known for her roles in serials like Mano Ya Na Mano, Sapna Babul Ka... Bidaai, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?, Qayamat Ki Raat, Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega etc.

She also took part in the reality show Bigg Boss Season 13 but unfortunately she was the first contestant to be eliminated from the show.

The actress had also made headlines as her first marriage with Shalin Bhanot came to an end after 6 years and they have a son named Jordan.

But the actress last year in the month of April had announced that she is getting married once again to business man Nikhil Patel and has shifted to Kenya.

Recently she made headlines as she removed the surname "Patel" from her Instagram profile and also deleted all pictures with her husband which led to the speculation of trouble in her marriage.

The actress has released a statement stating that she wouldn't like to speak about it currently as the kids are involved.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Dalljiet Kaur and asked her what she missed the most post shifting to Kenya and what her husband's reaction on her getting back to work and much more.

What did you miss or thought you left post shifting out of India?

I think I have left my career and just for that I have come back. I will be having some meetings and I want to do some work because now the kids are big and are settled and the fact that I worked for twenty years and to leave that is not right and now I want to work, and travel to work. I am also looking out for daily soaps. I think the emotions, hard work, awards that I put into my work all should come together. Just because one is married or has kids doesn't mean their career should be over. I feel it's the right time to start working.

Is it difficult to settle back in India after living abroad?

I don't think so, I feel it's the mindset because I am a very determined person. I don't think it will be difficult and if an interesting role or project should come my way that is what matters.

How is your husband Nikhil supporting you on this?

He is traveling too and making his career so I am also making my career. It's as simple as that.

When you got married people judged you as a step mother and were also doubtful if Jaydon would get that love since Nikhil had two daughters. What do you have to say about that?

I don't know the relationship between step - mother or step - father. There are a lot of emotions attached. In the end, the intention matters. You cannot replace any parent with one thing should be cleared, but then at this age, when you get connected to a child then as a friend, guardian or as a step parent you give your best as it WASN'T the fault of the child what things happened between both of you'll. There is no faulT of the child so he/She doesn't know about it. In the end, intention is what matters.

Well, there is no doubt that the fans would be excited to see Dalljiet back on screen.

