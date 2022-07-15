EXCLUSIVE! Darshan Gurjar on how he bagged Pushpa Impossible: During my BMM final exams, I auditioned for Chirag Patel, I remember being in the scene and totally living it but I had to literally give so many auditions

MUMBAI: Darshan Gurjar is currently seen in Sony SAB's show Pushpa Impossible.

The actor is playing the role of Chirag Patel who is Pushpa's son.

Darshan is being loved for his stellar performance in the drama series.

The show launched last month and the story is rapidly progressing.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Darshan who spoke about his character in the show and much more.

How relatable is your character to you?

Pushpa’s family belongs to Patan, North Gujarat which is actually my native place.That is one such biggest coincidence and a similarity. I could sketch really well. I like to make characters and portraits. There have been moments where I am actually sketching in the scenes, so it became easier as it is a similar trait yet again another coincidence! “Baki toh bhai Chirag and Darshan Banneo ni Meen rashi”!

Any interesting story behind bagging this show?

There are so many interesting stories and memories connected to this show. Around 10 years, I had worked with Hats Off Productions in Mrs. Tendulkar as Sehul Trivedi. I was 10 years old. Just at the time of my BMM final exams, I have the audition for Chirag Patel reckless, daringbaaz, and jugadu. I remember being in the scene and totally living it while auditioning but I had to literally give so many auditions. It went for like a month amongst so many actors but I believed to simply live all those moments till the fullest.

Tell us about your bonding with the star cast.

We truly feel like we are one big family on the set. Everyone is so positive, especially my mummy. I literally call her mummy on my set and if you would sit with her you would feel it too. I get to learn a lot from my mummy Pushpa Patel. She is truly a blessing for me. I have even sat in the dubbing rooms and during her scenes to simply watch how magically she does what she does. It’s a group of people who believe in each other.

