Exclusive! Debanwita Banerjee and Mansi Aroraa roped in for Naagin 6

MUMBAI : Naagin is one of the most loved shows on television. The serial frequently tops the rating charts. The storyline is quite gripping, and it keeps the audiences hooked to the television screens.

Naagin 6 is all set to come back on screen and this time the serial is going to be on a bigger scale with a very interesting plot and storyline.

We had reported earlier that Bigg Boss 15 contestants Tejassswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal, Urvashi Dholakia, and Mahek Chahal have will be seen in the new Naagin series.

Tellychakkar has been at the forefront in bringing you exclusive news from the world of the entertainment business.

As per sources, actresses Debanwita Banerjee and Mansi Aroraa have been roped for the upcoming show.

Not much is known about their roles, but they would have had a pivotal role in it.

( ALSO READ : EXCLUSIVE! Naagin 6 to have a BASANT PANCHAMI SPECIAL on the upcoming weekend with Surbhi Chandna, Pearl V Puri, Adaa Khan, Anita Hassnandani and Krishna Mukherjee)

The show is been produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms and it's one of the most anticipated shows on television.

This time the makers of the show are going all out to make the show more interesting and gripping as the concept revolves around the tough times of COVID.

Well, the promo of the show has got a good response from the audience and they are waiting for the show to go on air.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : WOW! Naagin 6: Adaa Khan Returns as Naagin for the Basant Panchami Special in a while new avatar! Pictures Inside! )