EXCLUSIVE! Deepak Pareek on working with Sumeet Raghavan in Wagle Ki Duniya: When I perform a scene with him, I learn a lot in the process

MUMBAI: Sony SAB's show Wagle Ki Duniya has become a household name.

The show is a light-hearted comedy drama that showcases many relatable incidents that are experienced by a common man on a daily basis.

Wagle Ki Duniya has a stellar star cast, and Deepak Pareek is one of them who is seen in a pivotal role in the show.

Deepak is seen playing the role of advocate Dakshesh Joshipura, who is also the society's secretary.

The actor's character is quite an interesting one and has its own charm.

Deepak has previously done shows like Teen Bahuraniyaan, Mrs Tendulkar, Badi Door Se Aaye Hai, and Sajan Re Phir Se Jhooth Mat Bolo.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Deepak, who spoke at length about his character in Wagle Ki Duniya and much more.

You worked with Sumeet Raghavan in Badi Door Se Aaye Hain and now in Wagle. How has been your experience as on-screen you guys are always at loggerheads?

It has been a wonderful experience working with Sumeet Bhai then and now. He is such a nice actor that when I perform a scene with him, I learn a lot in the process. Sumeet is a very supportive actor and always helps his co-stars. Whenever we are doing a scene, he never makes anyone feels that he is the lead of the show and totally remains in his character. This is a plus point.

How do you handle creative differences with your co-stars?

It's very easy when it comes to this. Whenever we are performing a scene, we all know what to do and what not to do. And when we are stuck, the one who is the most experienced always guides us and that's how we go ahead with it. But everyone's opinions are considered. A lot of times, the actor sees a scene from his/her perspective, but the director is looking at the entire show. The director plays a very important role.

How relatable is your character in real life to you?

The emotions of my character are quite relatable to me in real life. Dakshesh's character is not extremely relatable. He has his own emotions. He follows rules a lot and I am not exactly like that.

Your first paycheck as an actor and how was the reaction?

It was such a wonderful day. I had a dream of doing something valuable in life. I was thinking that I am so worthy that I am being paid for a work. It was a great feeling for me. I revealed this to my family and it was an unforgettable day for me and family. It was like saving that amount for the longest time as you don't feel like using it.

