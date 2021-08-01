EXCLUSIVE! Deepali Saini roped in for Dangal TV’s crime alert

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront in bringing you the latest updates from the world of entertainment.

Dangal TV’s Crime Alert has been airing different sets of crime stories to create awareness among the masses.

We have exclusively got to know that actress Deepali Saini has been roped in for Dangal’s TV crime alert.

Not much is known about her character in the series, but she does have a pivotal role.

Deepali is a popular actress in the world of entertainment, and she is best known for her roles in movies like Chhakda, Hum Do Bhagode, and Asar.

Crime Alert is a show based on true crime events that gets telecasted with different stories every week.

