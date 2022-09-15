EXCLUSIVE! Deshna Dugad aka Rashi of Pushpa Impossible shares who inspired her to be an actor, opens up on balancing work and studies and much more

 

Actress Deshna Dugad is seen playing the role of Rashi Patel in Sony SAB's show Pushpa Impossible. The stunning diva is being loved for her performance. 

MUMBAI: Deshna Dugad is presently seen in Sony SAB's show Pushpa Impossible by Hats Off Productions. 

The actress is portraying the character of Rashi Patel who is Pushpa and Dilip's daughter in the show. 

Deshna is shown as a tenth-grade student in the show. A lot of people will be able to relate to her character in many ways which is why she is being praised for her stellar performance. 

As the show has completed two months, TellyChakkar got in touch with Deshna who spoke about balancing her work and studies, talks about her acting inspiration and much more. 

How do you balance your studies and shooting schedule?

I focus totally on my studies during my exams. Also, on regular days, I study some subjects like Maths and Science as they are the main subjects. Whenever I get a break, I study at that time. That's how I manage my studies.

Who is your inspiration behind taking up acting and how supportive was your family for this?

No one is my inspiration as such to start my acting. I was very young when I started acting. I was just 5 years old. I used to hardly watch TV. I started watching television just a few years ago. 

My family is very supportive, especially, my brother. My mom accompanies me to my work. Dad is the boss of the house.

Working in a TV show is quite hectic. How do you handle the long working schedules?

Yes, I totally agree that working in a television show is quite hectic. One has to give almost 12 hours a day. Luckily, I am able to manage everything with time. I also spend time with my friends and family and also study. It's easy to manage everything. 

