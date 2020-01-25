EXCLUSIVE: Details of Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji actress Sejal Sharma’s SUICIDE

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com was the first one to broke the news about Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji actress Sejal Sharma’s death after committing suicide.

Now, we bring to you exclusive details about the same.

Sejal shifted to her Mira Road apartment only a few months back. The actress hung herself from the fan of her room and committed suicide. She stayed in Shivar Garden’s Royal Nest building in Mira Road.

According to our sources, “Sejal committed suicide at 4 am on Friday morning. She used her dupatta to hang herself from fan. Her family was immediately informed. Her body has been taken to Udaipur where her family resides”.

Hours before taking the drastic step Sejal posted a story on Instagram and captioned it “Tell Healing, I’m home” which also suggests that she must have been going through a tough time.

TellyChakkar.com would like to extend our heartfelt condolenses to Sejal’s family.

May her soul rest to peace.

