EXCLUSIVE! Devashish Chandiramani opens up on bagging Sony TV's Appnapan, shares about his experience of working with Cezanne Khan and Rajshree Thakur and much more

MUMBAI : Devashish Chandiramani is currently seen in Sony TV's show Appnapan.

Rajshree Thakur and Cezanne Khan are playing the lead roles in the show.

Ekta Kapoor has roped in some of the finest, experienced and also newbies to play pivotal roles in the show.

Devashish is seen playing a very important role in the drama series.

The actor is playing Sid's role and is paired opposite Mehak Ghai in the show.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Devashish who spoke about his character in the show.

What made you take up Appnapan?

I have been watching Appnapan ever since it was launched and I wanted to be a part of this show. Luckily, there was an audition which was happening and I thought to give it a shot. I got finalized and they offered me a nice character. I play Sid's character who is Manna's friend. He belongs to New York and is in love with her. Sid is very smart and very confident about himself. He is young and charming. Basically, he is a cool guy and he is going to create some drama and fun.

You are working with senior actors like Rajshree and Cezanne. How excited were you to share screen space with them?

I was very excited to work with them. They are super sweet and nice people. I hadn't shot any scenes with them when I first met them. I had a lot of scenes with other guys. I would love someone around me who is so experienced so that I can learn from them. The director is also great. I feel senior actors help me the most.

As you mentioned that you are an NRI. Can we expect a certain accent from you to make your character look more realistic?

I had asked the makers but they did not want me to flaunt that accent because it's a Hindi drama and they said that try to keep it in Hindi and use little words in English. They have asked me to use the US lingo. So, I am following that and people are able to relate to it.

