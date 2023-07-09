Exclusive! Devoleena Bhattacharjee is finalized to play the lead in Dil Diyaan Gallaan post leap

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you an exclusive update from the world of entertainment.

Dil Diyaan Gallaan on Sony Sab is one of the most loved and celebrated shows of television and the audience are gripped to the storyline.

Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan, with its emotional migration story of a family torn apart by misunderstood circumstances, hurt emotions, and inherent beliefs has struck the right chord with the audiences.

Paras Arora and Kaveri Priyam play the characters of Veer and Amrita.

As we had reported earlier that the show is taking a leap and that the lead Kaveri Priyam plans to quit the show and soon a new actress was going to enter the show post the leap.

The two names that were doing the rounds were Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Sara Khan.

As per sources, Devoleena Bhattacharjee has been finalized to play the new lead in the show and she would be shooting for the serial soon.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee is a well known actress and she is best known for her role in the show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya etc.

She was also part of the reality show Bigg Boss Season 13 and Season 14 where she played the game well and was loved by the audience.

Post that she was on a break and didn't do any television show and now she is back and the fans would be excited to see her on the show.







