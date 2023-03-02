Exclusive! Dharampatni’s Dhruvee Haldankar talks about working on the show, her character, and fan reactions, says, “I love to play negative characters on-screen”

MUMBAI:Colors TV has come up with yet another interesting show Pyar Ke Saat Vachan - Dharampatni, starring Fahmaan Khan, Kritika Yadav, Gurpreet Bedi, and Akash Jagga. The Balaji Telefilms show revolves around the lives of two different personalities, who belong to different spheres of society but are bound by fate. The serial is sure to have many twists and turns.

The show has a great ensemble cast, and has brought forward four fresh pairings, all of whom are very loved by the fans.

Dhruvee Haldankar is an actor who has donned many hats. She is currently seen playing the role of Mrs. Maanvi Sachdeva on the Colors’ show Dharampatni.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor to talk about her journey, her character in the show, and more.

You play the role of a grieving mother, one because she has lost a daughter and two because the other daughter you have is heartbroken. Kavya loves Ravi and will do anything to get closer to him, do you think you being the mother, will be an ally to her?

Yes, definitely, because for a mother to lose her daughter, she would definitely get into a revengeful mode and know the answers to what has really happened to her daughter. So I do feel that going further ahead, there are a lot of scenes which will portray me trying to help Kavya get her love and into a family that she always hoped to be a part of. We will see this wishful angle of revenge, love, and anger in my character into the show. This is because my character is trying to get revenge for the death of one daughter and hoping that that my other daughter gets the love of her life. Here, the only motivation is love.

Do you think going forward, your character will get into a bit of a gray shade, knowing that everything you are doing is out of love for your daughters and not spite for someone else?

Honestly, I want it to shift like that because negative characters are something that I love to play on-screen. You will know looking at the characters that I have performed in the past also. I played them really well because negative characters have a lot of scope to perform and if you see story wise, I would want that revenge angle eventually. I would like to bring down the entire Randhawa family, in case Kavya does not get married to Ravi and Pratiksha comes into the picture. I want my character to shape up in a way where I am unkind and would do something to get Pratiksha out and my daughter in the Randhawa family. That can only happen if my character shade is negative and gray.

What would you like to say to your fans and fans of the show?

I think it’s so wonderful to have these people follow you for all these years, and so many of the fans have been following me since I stepped into the industry. I started playing this character which is very similar to Sab TV’s Trideviyaan, and the only difference was that it was not a serious drama but a comedy show. So all my fans from Trideviyaan have gotten back to me and they are showering more love. They are surprised to see me on Colors. So, I would say that please keep the love coming because this is what drives me and this is what pushes me to be a better entertainer. As much as they love me, I think I love them more.

Haldankar made her acting debut in 2011 with Colors TV's Bhagyavidhata. She also participated in a cooking game show of Colors TV Kitchen Champion, she was the runner in the show. In 2012, she appeared in MTV's Crunch as a contestant. She gained immense fame after her comedy show Trideviyan in 2016 aired on SAB TV.

She is a journalist/anchor/ producer turned actor. Dhruvee has had a very versatile career and she became India's first teleshopping presenter in 2006 on Home Shop 18 channel. She travelled all over the globe for anchoring several shows.

