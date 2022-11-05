EXCLUSIVE! Dharm Yoddha Garud fame Vishal Karwal opens up on getting offers for mythological shows frequently, shares if he fears getting typecast for playing such roles and much more

Vishal Karwal is known for his stints in many popular TV shows. However, the actor who plays Lord Vishnu in the show reveals that he has played Lord Krishna's character 6 times before.
MUMBAI: Vishal Karwal is currently seen portraying the role of Lord Vishnu in Sony SAB's show Dharma Yoddha Garud. 

The actor is playing the role of Lord Vishnu for the second time. Before Garud, Vishal played this character in Paramavatar Shri Krishna. 

He is known for his performances in shows like Bhagyavidhaata, Rangrasiya, Encounter, Jamai Raja, Naagaruna - Ek Yoddha, and Rishton Se Badi Pratha among others. 

TellyChakkar got in touch with Vishal who spoke about his role in Garud and much more. 

You have done a few roles in historical and mythological shows before, what made you take up this show?

I take it as a blessing, I played Krishna back in 2011. Whatever roles I have played had stories based on Lord Shiva, Krishna, Ram and Hanuman. Whenever such shows are made, I get offers for the roles and I take it as a blessing. I had previously been offered Lord Shiva's character as well. I am playing this kind of role for the 6th time. 

You played Lord Vishnu's character in Paramavatar Shree Krishna and in Garud too you are playing the same character, how different is it for you to play the same role this time?

As you grow older, you become a bit wiser and get to understand things better. You tend to emote it differently. I was 23 to 24 years old when I played Krishna for the first time. So, my understanding at that time was different than what it is now. I have read so much about Krishna and all the roles I played so far. So, my understanding of the character is evolving with time. 

Do you fear getting typecast for playing mythological characters?

No, not really. I am doing web shows for two popular platforms. So, it's not that I am just portraying these kinds of roles. But I keep getting offers for mythological shows quite often. I can't say no to it until and unless I really don't have time for it. Otherwise, I take it as a blessing when I am offered such roles. People remember you for doing such roles for a very long time which is not the case with the characters you play in a regular soap opera. 

Latest Video