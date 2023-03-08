EXCLUSIVE! Dhruv Tara fame Narayani Shastri on her character Maharani Saraswati: This character is very much similar to me in real life

MUMBAI: Popular TV actress Narayani Shastri is impressing everyone with her amazing performance in Sony SAB's show Dhruv Tara - Samay Sadi Se Pare.

The actress is playing the role of Maharani Saraswati Udaybhan Singh in the show.

Narayani has played a variety of roles in her long career and she has always done justice to each one of them.

She is seen playing Tarapriya aka Riya Sharma's mother in the show.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Narayani who spoke about her character and much more in the show.

ALSO READ: On-Screen Rivals, Off-Screen Besties: The surprising Bond of Dhruv and Senapati Samrat from Sony SAB’s Dhruv Tara

A quality of Maharani Saraswati Udaybhan Singh that you love and would always adopt in your life?

Maharani Saraswati is outspoken, idealistic and stands for what she thinks is right. She loves her children, family and the kingdom. Maharani Saraswati is very similar to me in real life. I don't lie and I stand for the right. So, these qualities I would like to adopt as we are quite similar.

After working in the entertainment industry for such a long period of time and playing meaty roles, what is your take on an actor's screen space which he/she gets in a show? Is it important for you?

Yes, I would only want to play roles that are meaty and meaningful. Otherwise, why would the audience want to see me? Sometimes I take long gaps, I wait for a meaty strong role to play. It is 'The Most Important' thing for me.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Dhruv Tara: What! Dhruv and Tara cannot get married



