Exclusive! Did you know that Archana Gautam was worried she was the only contestant to not receive any offers inside the Bigg Boss 16 house? This is what she has to say now!

MUMBAI :Archana Gautam is an Indian politician, actress, model, and beauty pageant title holder, who won Miss Bikini India 2018. She represented India at Miss Cosmos World 2018 and won the title of Most Talent 2018.

But, she rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss, where she was seen as one of the show's strongest contestants and the show's finalists. She emerged as the third runner-up of the show.

Since day one, she had made a place in the show as well as in the hearts of the audience. Soon enough, everyone knew that she would be one of the show's finalists.

In a conversation with Telly chakkar, Archana Talks about her worries regarding not receiving any offers in the big boss house and how her life has changed since.

She said , “When I was inside the big boss house, everyone else was receiving offers and I was the only one who did not receive any offers I began to think if I would survive in the industry or not but as I got out, today I feel like I am working a lot and doing well and due to god’s graces, it’s all turning out to be successful. I just hope that this continues and that I continue to work and deliver successful shows.

I Feel like the Colours channel has adopted me and I am proud to say that yes I am the face of the Colours channel, I am the daughter of the Colours Channel and I always dreamt to achieve this and because of big boss, I have achieved that recognition and I’m proud to Colour’s lovable mischievous child.”

Archana is currently seen in Entertainment Ki Raat Housefull and will be next seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

