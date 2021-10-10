EXCLUSIVE: Did You Know? Not Aishwarya Khare; Bebika Dhurve aka Devika Oberoi was initially considered to play the role of Lakshmi in Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi!

MUMBAI: Bebika Dhurve plays an integral role in Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi.

While she plays the role of Devika Oberoi in the show, did you know that she had initially been considered for an audition for the role of the leading lady that is Lakshmi? (Also Read: Bhagya Laxmi: AWW! Romantic date night twist ahead in Bhagyalaxmi)

Yes! In conversation with Bebika, she admitted to the same. She shared, “I was auditioning for the lead and also the negative character but they saw another Laxmi in me and they told me I will be the sister of the hero.”

We then went on to ask her a couple of more questions and here is how it went…

Were you upset that you did not get the part of Laxmi?

Not at all because Devika’s character is one which was coming out of the crowd and because most of the women in the family are in one genre and my character stands out , I am like one the most kind hearted sister in law Laxmi has.

How is your bond with Aishwarya Khare?

Amazing, she is very polite and humble and already feels like family.

Do you think she justifies the role of Laxmi?

Absolutely, nobody would have played Laxmi better than her.

Now that is a surprise which we were not aware of! Were you?

Do you think Bebika would have justified the role of Lakshmi if she bagged the role? Or she is perfect as Bebika? Let us know in the comment sections below! (Also Read: EXCLUSIVE! This character is the opposite of what I performed in Kasautii Zindagii Kay which prompted me to sign Bhagya Lakshmi: Uday Tikekar)