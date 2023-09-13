Exclusive! Dil Diyaan Gallaan actor Paras Arora on his reaction to the time leap, “I was happy to think that I would be giving something new to my audience...”

MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan, with its emotional migration story of a family torn apart by misunderstood circumstances, hurt emotions and inherent beliefs has struck the right chord with the audiences.

The love and appreciation that the show has received from the audiences is heartwarming. Paras Arora and Kaveri Priyam play the characters of Veer and Amrita.

We gave you the exclusive update that the show will take a major leap, and we exclusively reported that Kaveri Priyam will exit the show.

Paras Arora plays the role of Veer and is loved by the audience. TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor where he gave some interesting insights about the show and the upcoming track.

What was your first reaction when you came to know about leap?

I was very excited when I came to know about the leap. I think change is important because it’s been 10 months now and if there is no conflict in the show then it needs a time leap to show the changes in the characters or give it a fresh start. I was happy to think that I would be giving something new to my audience, being in the same character I would get a chance to explore something new. So I was excited and wanted to know what’s new that’s coming ahead.

It has a sad end with Amrita dying. How was it performing that sequence?

Amrita’s death was very difficult and shocking for me as I came to know how the story was going to be after the leap. Even performing the scene was difficult because the feeling was very real to me as I was realising that we wouldn’t shoot together anymore. So for those 4-5 days we did not need any glycerine to show tears because somewhere you just get connected. It was emotionally very heavy to shoot that sequence. I remember how drained I used to feel on reaching home.

What’s a change you would like to see in your character post leap?

I think this was the change that could happen in Veer’s character. He’s become very intense. When you perform a character so freely that it’s everywhere, helping anyone and is involved everywhere, and then suddenly the character becomes stiff, limited and the body language changes, it becomes very difficult to switch. So now I have to work on myself to bring that change. I think the process takes around 7-10 days and then you get used to the new character but initially it’s important to work on it. Not just body language but I feel that you act a lot from your eyes. So I’m also discovering this character and I’m loving this process.

This was our conversation with Paras Arora. Tell us what you feel about the time leap, in the comment section.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.