EXCLUSIVE! Dil Diyaan Gallan fame Paras Arora opens up on his dream role, says, ''I loved Ranbir's performance in Rockstar as it had a lot of layers, would love to do something like that''

MUMBAI : Paras Arora is currently seen in Sony SAB's show Dil Diyaan Gallan.

The actor is portraying the lead role of Veer in the show.

Paras was paired opposite Kaveri Priyam in the show.

The actress made an exit recently after the show took a leap.

Paras and Kaveri's on-screen pairing became a huge hit among the fans.

While fans miss Kaveri's presence, Paras is being loved for his performance.

The actor has been a part of the television industry for a very long time and has had a roller coaster journey.

In an exclusive interview with TellyChakkar, Paras spoke about his journey, dream role and much more.

Revealing how hectic it gets to shoot for a daily soap, the actor said, ''Yes, shooting for a daily soap is very hectic. But people think that our lives are very easy and sorted. But it is not at all easy. We shoot for 12 or more hours a day, we have to look good on-screen, we have to maintain our diet, workout, save some time for ourselves, we also need some sleep, it becomes very difficult to balance our personal life. You tend to disconnect with family and friends. But somehow it's a part of a job and we need to balance. There are many people who understand me and my profession. And your family is always there to support.''

Talking about his dream role, Paras said, ''I don't have any dream role as such because I have played almost every character in every genre. I have done comedy, intense roles, daily soaps, mythological, and historical roles as well. I want someone to offer me a character which I haven't played so far so that I get to play something different. I feel blessed that I have always been offered a different role. I have got to explore myself. People know me for all the characters that I have played so far. I loved Ranbir's performance in Rockstar as it had a lot of layers. I would love to do something like this and say that it is my dream role.''

