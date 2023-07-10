Must-Read! From Junooniyatt to Dil Diyaan Gallan, shows allegedly going off air this month!

MUMBAI: Many New TV shows come and go, but only a few manage to grasp the longevity and connect with the audience.  Sometimes shows fail to connect, with the audience which causes them to go off-air. This year has seen a lot of new shows and new talent take over.  

It is incredibly sad when shows that people love to go off-air for reasons unknown. But sometimes the stories just finish, and there is no way that you can take the story forward. 

While this has been a month of a lot of new launches, this is also the month where it is speculated that many shows will be going off-air. Take a look:

1.Dil Diyan Gallan: 

A Sony SAB show that has been beloved by many will be going off air this month, The show has just taken a big leap with Devoleena entering the show after Kaveri Priyam’s exit, as per reports the show will warp up this month.

2.Junooniyat: 

Another show that has been rumored to be going off-air is Junooniyat, and reports suggest that it will also wrap up this month. While there has been no confirmation from the cast of the show.

3.Titli: 

The show has wrapped shoot and has aired the last couple of episodes, the show started with a lot of promise and even the TRPs were fine but it had to go due to reasons unknown.

4. Punyashlok Ahilyabai: 

A popular show for a long time, Ahilyabai has completed some 700 plus episodes and has wrapped up the shoot as well and will air the final episodes, this month. 

5.  Sindoor Ki Keemat 2: 

Another show that had been on the air for a bit but is wrapping up shoot this month is Sindoor Ki Keemat, the show has seen a journey of its own.

Which of these shows will you miss the most? Tell us in the comments below! 

