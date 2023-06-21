EXCLUSIVE! Dipali Kamath aka Gauri on Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin taking a leap: It is a little disappointing but I had a great time shooting with the cast

MUMBAI : Star Plus' show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is currently going through a lot of drama.

The Chavan family, Sai, and Satya's lives are in danger after a group of terrorists hijacks the plane.

While the drama continues in the show, the ardent viewers will soon get to see a major change in the storyline as Ghum is all set to take a leap of 20 years.

With the leap being planned, apart from the leads, the supporting star cast is also making an exit.

However, the viewers aren't aware of what will happen to the Adhikari family which was recently introduced.

Dipali Kamath who plays the role of Gauri in the show recently spoke to TellyChakkar about her journey in the show and much more in an exclusive interview.

ALSO READ: AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: After the talks about the leads leaving the show surfaces, netizens felt, ‘SaiYa had great potential’

Shortlived journey in the show...

My take on this thing was that we were told that this track will go on for a long time. My character belongs to the parallel lead Satya's family. The family will be introduced in a proper way in the show. But somehow I thought, they tried to wind up everything quickly. The characters were not even developed. We were disappointed a little bit. But the production and the cast were great. We haven't got any clarity if we will be a part of the show after the leap or not.

Reason behind choosing Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin...

When the show started, in January, I had signed a show Lag Jaa Gale for Zee TV. I was told that my character will see progress but that didn't happen. Then I decided to take on other projects. I also left Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. Then after that, I got Ghum, so I took it. I took the right decision at the right time.

Bonding with Harshad Arora...

Harshad is a really nice guy. He is extremely humble and down-to-earth. Harshad has never shown any kind of tantrums or attitude in spite of being such a successful star in the industry. He always chills with us. He belongs to Delhi, so, I always get some nice food for him.

Dipali is also seen in Colors' show Parineeti.

The actress revealed that after Ghum, she will pick up another project. She has planned a family holiday before she once again gets back to work.

Dipali revealed that she was also offered Suhaagan for Rashmi Sharma, however, she had chosen a Balaji Show.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Ready Set Go! Virat prepares his team, reaches the spot to face danger