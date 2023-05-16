EXCLUSIVE! Disha Parmar on Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3: I think, a different Ram and Priya would not have been acceptable

Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar are all set to be back with Bade Achhe Lagte Hain season 3.
Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Tue, 05/16/2023 - 11:51
Disha Parmar

MUMBAI: Disha Parmar is all set to wow the viewers once again with her staller performance in Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3. 

The actress played a lead role in Ekta Kapoor's hit season 2 where she was seen as Priya Kapoor. 

Disha's pairing with Nakuul Mehta became a huge hit among the fans. 

They fondly refer to them as Raya. Now, this hit pair is all set to be back and fans can't keep calm. 

As the show gears up for its release, TellyChakkar got in touch with Disha for an exclusive interview, where the actress spoke about the show, her character and much more.

Was this planned that you will be coming back as Priya once again for season 3?

No, this was not planned at all. It would have been really cool if it was. Only Ekta Kapoor can think of something like this. 

When Nakuul revealed that he wouldn't do the show without Disha, she agreed to this and said, "I think, a different Ram and Priya would not have been acceptable. Fans consider Nakuul as Ram and Disha as Priya." 

Any special memory from the set that you still cherish?

Our Holi celebration shoot was very memorable. We had called each other and that was a very intense conversation. Things changed on set after that. It is our show's secret and we can't reveal it. Every day has been fun on set. There wasn't even a single day when I could say that my mood was off. Every day has been great. 

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 is all set to hit the small screens from 24th May onwards on Sony TV. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: OMG! This is when Bade Acche Lagte Hai 3 starring Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar will go ON-AIR! This cast member hints at it!

Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Tue, 05/16/2023 - 11:51

