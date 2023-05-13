OMG! This is when Bade Acche Lagte Hai 3 starring Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar will go ON-AIR! This cast member hints at it!

MUMBAI :Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been one of the most loved TV shows. The gripping storyline and fantastic performances are winning the hearts of viewers.

And now after a terrific run of season 1 and season 2, the show is going to be back with another mindblowing season and fans cannot control themselves because RaYa is back, Yes, you read that right. Ram and Priya are going to be back for season 3.

While the news of the show going off air had made the fans very sad, what they did not know was that solely because of the power of the fans, Disha and Nakuul would be back on the show.

And while we know that shooting has begun for season 3, what we didn't know is when the show will be back, well that was until now.

One of the core cast members of season 2, Aanchal Khurana who played the role of Brinda, took to social media to share some really exciting news, Aanchal revealed that Bade Acche Lagte Hai 3 will be back on 24th May, at 8 pm, and used the hashtag Raya with it. Check out the post here:

It is still uncles whether or not, the original season 2 cast, Ajay Nagrath, Shubhavi Choksey, Aanchal Khurana, Abhinav Kapoor, and Alefia Kapadia will return for season 3 or not.

But it will only add to the charm of the show if they do, and fans can’t wait to see what new Avatar will Nakuul and Disha be seen in.

