EXCLUSIVE! Disha Parmar on Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3: I think seeing different Ram and Priya would not be acceptable

MUMBAI: Disha Parmar is all set to wow the viewers once again with her staller performance in Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3.

The actress played a lead role in Ekta Kapoor's hit season 2 where she was seen as Priya Kapoor.

Disha's pairing with Nakuul Mehta became a huge hit among the fans.

They fondly refer to them as Raya. And now, this hit pair is all set to be back and fans can't keep calm.

As the show gears up for its release, TellyChakkar got in touch with Disha for an exclusive interview where the actress spoke about the show, her character and much more.

Was this planned that you will be coming back as Priya once again for season 3?

No, this was not at all planned. That would have been cool if this was a plan. I feel only Ekta Kapoor can think of something like this.

When Nakuul revealed that he wouldn't do the show without Disha, she agreed to this and said, "I think to see different Ram and Priya would not be acceptable. Fans consider Ram as Nakuul and Priya as Disha.

Any special memory from the set that you still cherish?

Our Holi celebration shoot was very memorable. We had called each other and that was a very intense conversation. Things changed on set after that. It is our show's secret and we can't reveal it. Every day has been fun on set. There wasn't even a single day when I would say that my mood was off. Every day has been great.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 is all set to hit the small screens from 24th May onwards on Sony TV.

