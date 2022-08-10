Exclusive! Disha Parmar talks about sharing screen spaces, timings says “For me, the atmosphere of the set, and what the people are like, what the team is like is very important” and more

Disha is back as Priya on the third season of Bade Acche Lagte Hai 3 and she is one of the most popular actors in the telly world right now.
MUMBAI:Disha is back as Priya on the third season of Bade Acche Lagte Hai 3 and she is one of the most popular actors in the telly world right now.

Disha Parmar starred as Priya Sood in the second season of the popular Ekta Kapoor show Bade Acche Lagte Hai as well before quitting the show.

Disha started her career with the Star Plus show ‘Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara'. Since then she has gone on to play the role of Jhnavi Agarwal in the show Woh Apna Sa. 

Her portrayal as Priya Sood has been appreciated and awarded which is just a token of appreciation for her natural talent, and her ability to translate emotions onto the screen in the most effective and emotional way possible, fans adore her and they had been waiting to see her and Nakuul back on Bade Acche Lagte Hai 3 together again.

TellyChakkar recently caught up with the actress for a candid and honest conversation about screen space, special treatments and so much more.

When asked if she thinks about the screen space, and the timings, she said, “ For me, the atmosphere of the set, and what the people are like, what the team is like is very important and those things help, and if that is nice and if the story and my character is good then that is all that matters, that is amazing”.

Speaking about the equation and keeping things light on the set, she and Nakuul had a bit of banter going on, and Disha said, “He (Nakuul) is the one who cracks the jokes, and they are bad and I frown at them. We have had great fun on sets and that is with other people also, we have made so many friends on the sets of Season 2, everyone was so together”

When asked about the current change in the treatment of Leads and protagonists of any shows, the way people treat them with a certain air about them, and what does he have to say about it, she said, “I have never thought of things like that, I think this is so unnecessary right, everyone should be given equal treatment, because everyone is equal and why will a lead be given extra attention and not the character actor, I think that’s really lame and nothing like that happens on our set”.

Parmar, before debuting as an actress, appeared in several prints and commercial ads in Delhi. She was pursuing a degree in Business Marketing but left her undergraduate studies midway as she was named Pankhuri, the lead for the show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates! 

MUST READ! Anupama fame Aman Maheshwari shares a Picture with co-star Apara Mehta, shares what he THINKS about her