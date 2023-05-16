Wow! Disha Parmar gives a glimpse on her first day of shoot on the sets of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Season 3

MUMBAI:Bade Achhe Lagte Hain is a very successful franchise in the television industry.

The show is produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms.

The first season started out in the year 2011 and ended in 2014 with Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar as the leads of the show.

After a few years the show was back with Season 2, starring Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar as the leads of the show.

Recently the show took a leap but didn’t fare well and hence the makers of the show decided to bring in Season 3 and brought in the leads Nakuul and Disha back in the show.

The fans were excited to know that in Season 3 they would get to see their favorite pair together.

Disha is quite active on her social media account, where she keeps posting stuff and keeps her fan and well wishers updated about what she is up to and about her whereabouts.

Recently, the actress shared the photo from her makeup room as she begins to shoot for the third season.

He shared the photo and captioned it saying “ Day one” which means today was the first day of the shoot

Well, since the news broke out the fans are super excited to see them back on the show and they can’t wait for season three to begin.

