Exclusive! Divya Agarwal and Apurva Padgaonkar reveal when they will get married and how they solve a fight

Divya and Apurva are one of the most loved couples of television. TellyChakkar got in touch with the couple and asked them as to when they would be getting married and what are the pros and cons of dating an actress.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sun, 05/28/2023 - 06:30
APURVA

MUMBAI:  Divya Agarwal and Apurva Padgaonkar are two of the most loved couples of television and they have a massive fan following.

On Divya’s birthday, December 5 the couple got engaged and they announced that they would be getting married soon.

As per reports, Divya and Apurva knew each other since 2015 and they dated for a brief period of time. Later, they drifted apart.

Post that, Divya was dating television actor Varan Sood, but that relationship eventually faded away.

In an interview with an entertainment portal, Divya had said that she always wanted to settled down with a partner like Apurva. She knew him since 2015 and they dated for a brief period of time between 2015 – 2018. Later, they broke up. Post the break up with Varun in March 2022, Apurva was her biggest support and she always knew she wanted to marry a guy like him. 

( ALSO READ Interesting! Divya Agarwal opens up about her wedding to Apurva Padgaonkar, says “mostly we will do it in…”

TellyChakkar got in touch with Divya - Apurva and asked them as to when they would be getting married and what are the pros and cons of dating an actress.

When are you planning to get married?

We will definitely let you know. As of now, we are planning for a nice holiday.

How do you resolve a fight with each other?

We just need to say “sorry". Fights do happen. Actually, Apurva says “sorry” in advance as he doesn’t like to argue. So, even if there is a little disagreement, he says “sorry" and stops the fight.

So Apurva, what are the pros and cons of dating an actress?

I haven’t seen her like an actress ever since she was in my life. She is like my wife. When she comes in front of the camera, she is an actress. But at home, she is only my wife. She is very simple at home, just like any other girl.

You'll never be a fake couple and that’s what the fans love about you, so what message do you have for them?

Whatever you want to say, you should always say it and be honest. If anything goes wrong, say a “sorry” and solve things.

Well, there is no doubt that Divya and Apurva make a cute couple and the fans love watching them together.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : Netizens question Divya Agarwal moving on so fast and getting over Varun Sood, say, “Varun ke sath kya tha majak…”

Divya Agarwal Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 Bigg Boss Bigg Boss OTT Reality show Colors Voot TellyChakkar Salman Khan Rohit Shetty Endemol Apurva Padgaonkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sun, 05/28/2023 - 06:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Ram Charan talks about making Hollywood debut, India's strong culture
MUMBAI: Star Ram Charan has talked about his Hollywood debut and the kind of films he wants to work in the future.The...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: What! Manjiri against Abhimanyu’s decision; decides to snatch Abhir away from Akshara
MUMBAI:Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
Kim Kardashian makes heartbreaking admission about love as Kanye West remarries
MUMBAI: American media personality Kim Kardashian has said she will "always want to be in love" as she admitted she is...
Rabb Se Hai Dua: War! Dua challenges to expose Ghazal within seven days
MUMBAI:Rabb Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: OMG! Sai rushes to confess her feelings to Virat
MUMBAI:Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the viewers. The serial has been entertaining the...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Devastating! Sai decides to confess her feelings to Virat; news of the latter's accident arrives
MUMBAI :The upcoming episode of the StarPlus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
Recent Stories
Ram Charan
Ram Charan talks about making Hollywood debut, India's strong culture
Latest Video
Related Stories
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian makes heartbreaking admission about love as Kanye West remarries
Anupama
BEAUTIFUL! Check out this special connection between Star Plus' Anupamaa and Kullfi Kumar Bajewala
Exclusive! "Everyday I'm learning something new from everyone around me on set. It's rightly said that YRKKH is an institution,"
Exclusive! "Everyday I'm learning something new from everyone around me on set. It's rightly said that YRKKH is an institution," says Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Muskan aka Shambhavi Singh as she opens up on her role, experience working on the show and m
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Kya Baat Hai! Contestants does a photo-shoot with Rohit Shetty; Aishwarya Sharma shares a special
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Kya Baat Hai! Contestants does a photo-shoot with Rohit Shetty; Aishwarya Sharma shares a special message for the host of the show
Mihir
MUST READ! From Tulsi and Mihir to Abhimanyu and Akshara; check out some of These ICONIC telly jodis we have seen over years
Bekaboo
OMG! From Tere Ishq Meiin Ghayal to Bekaboo these TV shows are going off-air causing huge losses to makers