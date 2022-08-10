Exclusive! Divya Agarwal and Apurva Padgaonkar reveal when they will get married and how they solve a fight

MUMBAI: Divya Agarwal and Apurva Padgaonkar are two of the most loved couples of television and they have a massive fan following.

On Divya’s birthday, December 5 the couple got engaged and they announced that they would be getting married soon.

As per reports, Divya and Apurva knew each other since 2015 and they dated for a brief period of time. Later, they drifted apart.

Post that, Divya was dating television actor Varan Sood, but that relationship eventually faded away.

In an interview with an entertainment portal, Divya had said that she always wanted to settled down with a partner like Apurva. She knew him since 2015 and they dated for a brief period of time between 2015 – 2018. Later, they broke up. Post the break up with Varun in March 2022, Apurva was her biggest support and she always knew she wanted to marry a guy like him.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Divya - Apurva and asked them as to when they would be getting married and what are the pros and cons of dating an actress.

When are you planning to get married?

We will definitely let you know. As of now, we are planning for a nice holiday.

How do you resolve a fight with each other?

We just need to say “sorry". Fights do happen. Actually, Apurva says “sorry” in advance as he doesn’t like to argue. So, even if there is a little disagreement, he says “sorry" and stops the fight.

So Apurva, what are the pros and cons of dating an actress?

I haven’t seen her like an actress ever since she was in my life. She is like my wife. When she comes in front of the camera, she is an actress. But at home, she is only my wife. She is very simple at home, just like any other girl.

You'll never be a fake couple and that’s what the fans love about you, so what message do you have for them?

Whatever you want to say, you should always say it and be honest. If anything goes wrong, say a “sorry” and solve things.

Well, there is no doubt that Divya and Apurva make a cute couple and the fans love watching them together.

