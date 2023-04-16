Interesting! Divya Agarwal opens up about her wedding to Apurva Padgaonkar, says “mostly we will do it in…”

Fans were in awe of the fairytale proposal and wished the couple a blissful life ahead. She later mentioned that she has known Apurva for the last seven years.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 04/16/2023 - 19:45
Divya Agarwal opens up about her wedding to Apurva Padgaonkar

MUMBAI :Actress Divya Agarwal who celebrated her birthday recently, also got another surprise when her boyfriend Apurva Padgaonkar proposed to her and she said yes. Fans were in awe of the fairytale proposal and wished the couple a blissful life ahead. She later mentioned that she has known Apurva for the last seven years.
Also Read-  Shocking! Divya Agarwal reveals the main reason why she broke up with Varun Sood

Speaking about her marriage plans to a news portal, Divya said, “We were both asking one another kab karni hai shaadi. But mostly we will do it in December or Jan. We don’t know how to go about it.”

Speaking more about how they want to have their wedding, the Bigg Boss OTT winner said, “Sometimes we talk about simple, intimate wedding but we both are such social butterflies and extrovert personalities that we want a big fat grand wedding. I have come back to life, where I am surrounded by good friends. We want to keep a destination wedding so that it adds to the experience.”

Also Read- Exclusive! Divya Agarwal talks about turning 30 and has a special wish, “I pray this calm and nice vibe to continue and wish to have no drama at all”

Speaking of Apurva’s family, Divya said, “Apurva's family is super simple. They live a very handful life. I want that part of life to be simple like that. I have got such a supporting partner, who has never invaded my ways.”

Divya has made a name for herself not just in the entertainment world, but she also has a fashion line, has some projects in hand and recently asked filmmaker Anurag Kashyap for work.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

Credit-TOI

 

Varun Sood Divya Agarwal MTV Ace of Space Ragini MMS Returns Cartel Apurva Padgaonkar TV news TellyChakkar Bigg Boss OTT Puncch Beat
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 04/16/2023 - 19:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Tigmanshu Dhulia was actively involved in student activism at Allahabad University
MUMBAI :Filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia, who's coming up with his new political drama streaming show 'Garmi', has shared his...
Taking the least amount of stress is being healthy, says Nivedita Basu
MUMBAI :Nivedita Basu, VP Content and Business Alliance, Atrangii TV and OTT, says that stress is the biggest factor of...
'There's thin line between intimate & vulgar,' says Zayn Ibad Khan of 'Aashiqana'
MUMBAI : Actor Zayn Ibad Khan, who plays Yash in the streaming show 'Aashiqana', opened up about filming intimate...
Melody Thornton wants a man who's 'ambitious, has direction, and some money'
MUMBAI: Former Pussycat Doll Melody Thornton has admitted that she's been unlucky in love.The 38-year-old singer has...
Anupamaa: Wow! Barkha returns Anupama’s belongings; latter does not get fooled
MUMBAI:Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
What! Priyanka Chopra once addressed rumors that Shahid Kapoor was at her place during an IT raid, said “Log bhool jaate hai, mai ek ladki hoon aur…”
MUMBAI:Priyanka Chopra is an actress who not only has made her mark in Bollywood but has spread her wings in Hollywood...
Recent Stories
Allahabad University
Tigmanshu Dhulia was actively involved in student activism at Allahabad University
Latest Video
Related Stories
Nivedita Basu
Taking the least amount of stress is being healthy, says Nivedita Basu
Zayn Ibad Khan
'There's thin line between intimate & vulgar,' says Zayn Ibad Khan of 'Aashiqana'
Makers are turning to youth-centric shows these days, says Kushagre Dua
Makers are turning to youth-centric shows these days, says Kushagre Dua
Ajooni actor Robin
Ajooni actor Robin Sohi: It’s up to you to not get into politics in the industry
Nikkhil Arya
Nikkhil Arya talks about organic fitness: A big NO to supplements and steroids
gift God
Shubhangi Atre: Angoori is the greatest gift God ever gave me on my birthday