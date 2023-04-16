Interesting! Divya Agarwal opens up about her wedding to Apurva Padgaonkar, says “mostly we will do it in…”

MUMBAI :Actress Divya Agarwal who celebrated her birthday recently, also got another surprise when her boyfriend Apurva Padgaonkar proposed to her and she said yes. Fans were in awe of the fairytale proposal and wished the couple a blissful life ahead. She later mentioned that she has known Apurva for the last seven years.

Speaking about her marriage plans to a news portal, Divya said, “We were both asking one another kab karni hai shaadi. But mostly we will do it in December or Jan. We don’t know how to go about it.”

Speaking more about how they want to have their wedding, the Bigg Boss OTT winner said, “Sometimes we talk about simple, intimate wedding but we both are such social butterflies and extrovert personalities that we want a big fat grand wedding. I have come back to life, where I am surrounded by good friends. We want to keep a destination wedding so that it adds to the experience.”

Speaking of Apurva’s family, Divya said, “Apurva's family is super simple. They live a very handful life. I want that part of life to be simple like that. I have got such a supporting partner, who has never invaded my ways.”

Divya has made a name for herself not just in the entertainment world, but she also has a fashion line, has some projects in hand and recently asked filmmaker Anurag Kashyap for work.

