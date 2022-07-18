Shocking! Divya Agarwal reveals the main reason why she broke up with Varun Sood

MUMBAI : Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood are two of the most popular names in the entertainment world.

The adorable duo was together ever since they participated in Ace of Space and professed their love. They lived together, and their families are also very close to each other.

They were considered one of the most lovable Jodi's of television and the fans used to love seeing them together.

They used to share lovey-dovey posts for each other and express their feelings for each other and just a few months back they had purchased a house together and were going to tie the knot soon.

A few months back, Divya took to social media and announced the shocking news about their separation, where she said that sometimes things do not work and that one needs to move on and requested everyone to respect her decision.

Recently in an interview, the actress revealed the reason why she broke up with Varun. She said “I could not see my future with Varun and hence I decided to end the relationship on a good note. It was my decision to put the news of our break–up on social media and I received a lot of flak for my decision. I used to get abused but I chose to ignore it as my inner peace is what matters.”

Well, the news did break the hearts of their fans who thought that they were one of the most loved real-life couples.

Today they too have moved on in their lives, where Divya is busy shooting for her web series and on the other hand, Varun is concentrating on his movie career.

