Shocking! Divya Agarwal reveals the main reason why she broke up with Varun Sood

Divya and Varun were one of the most loved couples on television and their break-up came as shock to the fans and the industry. Finally, Divya has revealed the reason why she broke up with Varun Sood.

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 07/18/2022 - 11:44
Divya-varun

MUMBAI : Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood are two of the most popular names in the entertainment world.

The adorable duo was together ever since they participated in Ace of Space and professed their love. They lived together, and their families are also very close to each other.

They were considered one of the most lovable Jodi's of television and the fans used to love seeing them together.

They used to share lovey-dovey posts for each other and express their feelings for each other and just a few months back they had purchased a house together and were going to tie the knot soon.

A few months back, Divya took to social media and announced the shocking news about their separation, where she said that sometimes things do not work and that one needs to move on and requested everyone to respect her decision.

(ALSO READ : Divya Agarwal had to say THIS when asked about her plans for marriage with Varun Sood

Recently in an interview, the actress revealed the reason why she broke up with Varun. She said “I could not see my future with Varun and hence I decided to end the relationship on a good note. It was my decision to put the news of our break–up on social media and I received a lot of flak for my decision. I used to get abused but I chose to ignore it as my inner peace is what matters.”

Well, the news did break the hearts of their fans who thought that they were one of the most loved real-life couples.

Today they too have moved on in their lives, where Divya is busy shooting for her web series and on the other hand, Varun is concentrating on his movie career.

For more news and updates on television, digital, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : Shocking! Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal part ways from her boyfriend Varun Sood

Varun Sood Divya Agarwal LOVE always Forever break up Separation Bigg Boss OTT Ace of Space MTV Voot
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 07/18/2022 - 11:44

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
UNMISSABLE! You will be SURPRISED to see how Ulka Gupta prepped herself for this crucial scene in Star Plus' Banni Chow Home Delivery
MUMBAI : Star Plus' show Banni Chow Home Delivery is one of the most popular shows on small screens. The show has...
Sexy Siren! Watch out for Chetna Pande’s hot and sexy bikini avatars
MUMBAI : Chetna Pande is an Indian television personality known for her role of Jenny in Dilwale and participation in...
Interesting! Estranged couple Krissann Barretto and Salman Zaidi roped in for THIS reality show
MUMBAI: MTVs’ upcoming new show MTVs Ex or Next has been taking the internet by storm with its new and exciting concept...
Exclusive! Actress Minoli Nandwana bags Mukta Dhond's upcoming show by Bits and Bots
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the telly world. We have constantly given you all the...
Exclusive! Ravi Jhankal bags Mukta Dhond's upcoming show on Star Plus
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the telly world.We have constantly given you all the latest...
Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan: Exclusive! Ishaan locks Pakhi and Tara in a room?
MUMBAI : Owing to its intriguing and gripping plot, Colors TV's new serial Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan is gaining a lot...
Recent Stories
alia-ranbir
Oops! Kesariya song from Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra has been viral for all the wrong reasons, see reactions
Latest Video