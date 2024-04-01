Exclusive! Diya Aur Baati Hum actor Gaurav Sharma roped in for COLORS upcoming show Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak

COLORS is coming up with a new show titled “Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak” with Karam Rajpal and Trupti Mishra in lead roles. As per sources, Gaurav Sharma has been roped in the show.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 01/04/2024 - 18:47
QAYAMAT SE QAYAMAT TAK

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Colors is known for launching shows which have different concepts and stories which keep the audience hooked on to the show 

With successful shows like Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyaag Taandav, Parineetii, Udaariyan, Neerja – Ek Nayi Pehchaan which have been loved by the audience.

Now the channel is all set to launch a new show titled “Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak” which is based on romance, fate and re – birth.

The show stars Karam Rajpal and Trupti Mishra in lead roles.

( ALSO READ : Exclusive! Gaurav Sharma Roped in for The Q's First Original Comedy Series

As per sources, Diya Aur Baati Hum actor Gaurav Sharma has been roped in for COLORS upcoming show “Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak”

Not much is known about his character but he would be essaying a negative role in the show.

Gaurav is a well known actor in the television industry and he is well known for his roles in serials like Nandini and Diya Aur Baati Hum etc.

He was also seen on the Web Show Poison etc.

Well, the promo of the show was released yesterday and it has got a good response from the audience as the concept and the story of the show look a bit different.

For more news and updates on television and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ ; EXCLUSIVE! Gaurav Sharma and Saina Kapoor JOIN the cast of Attrangi's Parshuram

Diya Aur Baati Hum Gaurav Sharma Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak Karam Rajpal Trupti Mishra Colors JioCinema
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 01/04/2024 - 18:47

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka: Wow! Reyansh strongly believes that Aradhana will return to him
MUMBAI : Since its first glimpse, Sony Entertainment Television’s latest romance drama ‘Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka’...
Exclusive! Naagin and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Kamalika Guha Thakurta roped in for Colors TV new show Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the telly world.We all know that a lot of new TV...
Exclusive! Diya Aur Baati Hum actor Gaurav Sharma roped in for COLORS upcoming show Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of...
Whoa! Pratik Sehajpal's latest look from the upcoming show resembles shades of Sanjay Dutt's iconic character in Yalgaar
MUMBAI: After becoming well-known in reality programs like Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and Bigg Boss 15, Pratik Sehajpal has...
Exclusive! Katha Ankahee fame Jyoti Gauba and Trideviyaan fame Aarti Kandpal roped in for Colors TV new show Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the telly world.We all know that a lot of new TV...
Anupamaa: OMG! Kavya decides to bring Anupama back in Shah House to make Vanraj realise his mistake
MUMBAI : Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Recent Stories
Imran Khan
Wow! Imran Khan and Rumored Girlfriend Lekha Washington Glam Up for Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare’s Wedding
Latest Video
Related Stories
Kamalika
Exclusive! Naagin and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Kamalika Guha Thakurta roped in for Colors TV new show Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak
Jyoti
Exclusive! Katha Ankahee fame Jyoti Gauba and Trideviyaan fame Aarti Kandpal roped in for Colors TV new show Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak
Surbhi
Must read! Here’s who Ishqbaaaz fame Surbhi Chandna's longtime boyfriend Karan R Sharma?
QAYAMAT SE QAYAMAT TAK
Exclusive! Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev actor Pankaj Berry joins the cast of COLORS upcoming show Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak
Abhishek
Bigg Boss 17: Oh NO! Isha Malviya’s mother to take legal action against Abhishek Kumar for his behavior, “sharam aani chahiye”
Munawar
”I don’t see Munawar as my competitor in this show, he lacks the X factor for bb17”, says Isha Malviya