Exclusive! Diya Aur Baati Hum actor Gaurav Sharma roped in for COLORS upcoming show Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak

Colors is known for launching shows which have different concepts and stories which keep the audience hooked on to the show

With successful shows like Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyaag Taandav, Parineetii, Udaariyan, Neerja – Ek Nayi Pehchaan which have been loved by the audience.

Now the channel is all set to launch a new show titled “Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak” which is based on romance, fate and re – birth.

The show stars Karam Rajpal and Trupti Mishra in lead roles.

As per sources, Diya Aur Baati Hum actor Gaurav Sharma has been roped in for COLORS upcoming show “Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak”

Not much is known about his character but he would be essaying a negative role in the show.

Gaurav is a well known actor in the television industry and he is well known for his roles in serials like Nandini and Diya Aur Baati Hum etc.

He was also seen on the Web Show Poison etc.

Well, the promo of the show was released yesterday and it has got a good response from the audience as the concept and the story of the show look a bit different.

