EXCLUSIVE! Gaurav Sharma and Saina Kapoor JOIN the cast of Attrangi's Parshuram

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 07/11/2022 - 14:21
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.

We have constantly been at the forefront to keep you updated about all the latest happening in the telly world.

A lot of new shows are in the pipeline which will soon go on floors. There are some shows that are all set for a launch in the upcoming days. Some are already on air and entertaining the viewers.

 ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Hemant Bharati, Ram Shankar Singh and Akshay Saini join the cast of Parshuram

Renowned OTT personality Vibhu Agarwal launches his Hindi GEC channel ATRANGII- Dekhte Raho.

We had reported about actors like Vishal Aditya Singh, Vishal Jethwa’s brother Rahul and Tirth Bhanushali among others are a part of the show titled Parshuram.

The show is already winning the hearts of the viewers.

We also exclusively updated about actors like Prithvi Zutshi, Vishal Nayak, Shiv Yadav, Akshay Saini, Ram Shankar Singh, Hemant Bharati, Sugandha Srivastava and Raj Sharma, Anuja Walhe and Supriya Tatkar have also bagged the show.

Now, the breaking news is that Gaurav Sharma and Saina Kapoor have been roped in the show for interesting characters. Further details are yet to be disclosed. 

The casting of the actors is done by Sonu Singh Rajput.

Are you enjoying Parshuram? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Hemant Bharati, Ram Shankar Singh and Akshay Saini join the cast of Parshuram

