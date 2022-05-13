EXCLUSIVE! Hemant Bharati, Ram Shankar Singh and Akshay Saini join the cast of Parshuram

Atrangii - Dekhte Raho is all set to come up with a new show titled Parshuram. A lot of well-known actors have been roped in to play pivotal roles in this upcoming show.
Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Fri, 05/13/2022 - 18:19
Hemant-ram

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.

We have constantly been at the forefront to keep you updated about all the latest happening in the telly world.

A lot of new shows are in the pipeline which will soon go on floors. There are some shows that are all set for a launch in the upcoming days.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Ankit Gera BAGS Atrangii's Hara Sindoor

Renowned OTT personality Vibhu Agarwal launches his Hindi GEC channel ATRANGII- Dekhte Raho.

We had previously reported that Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 fame Vishal Aditya Singh, Vishal Jethwa’s brother Rahul and Tirth Bhanushali have been locked for the show, which is tentatively titled Parshuram which will be aired on this channel. 

The details about their roles are not out yet.

We also exclusively updated about actors like Prithvi Zutshi, Vishal Nayak, and Shiv Yadav who have also bagged the show.

And now, we are here with another set of actors who have been roped in for Parshuram and they are Akshay Saini, Hemant Bharati and Ram Shankar Singh. 

Soon the details about their character will be unveiled. 

We will be back with all the latest updates regarding this development. 

The casting of Akshay, Hemant and Ram Shankar is done by popular and experienced casting director Sonu Singh Rajput. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Exclusive! After Vishal Aditya Singh, Vishal Jethwa’s brother Rahul and Tirth Bhanusali roped in for Parshuram

Atrangii Prithvi Zutshi Vishal Nayak Shiv Yadav Vishal Aditya Singh Vishal Jethwa Rahul Tirth Bhanushal Navina Bole Ishita Ganguly Vibhu Agarwal Akshay Saini hemant bharati Ram Shankar Singh Sonu Singh Rajput Parshuram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Fri, 05/13/2022 - 18:19

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Shocking! Actress-model found dead on her birthday: husband taken into custody
MUMBAI: Sahana, a young model and actress from Kerala’s Kozhikode, celebrated her 21st birthday on May 12. But the day...
EXCLUSIVE! My character has many layers and the audience will get to witness a different shade of my personality in Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radhe Mohan: Swati Shah
MUMBAI: Popular TV star Swati Shah has done an array of television shows and her craft and finesses is something which...
#MaAnKiShaadi! Anupamaa gives a pleasant surprise to Anuj on their Haldi Ceremony, check out!
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly-world. Anupamaa has been one of the most adored...
Rajkummar, Sanya-starrer 'Hit' avoids clash with 'Dhaakad', to release on July 15
MUMBAI: Actors Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra's upcoming 'Hit-The First Case' will now release on July 15. The...
Oops! Fanaa's Agastya aka Zain Imam is upset because of this co-star!
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly-world. Owing to its intriguing and gripping plot,...
OMG! Netizens react to Sumbul Touqeer aka Imlie's recent breakdown
MUMBAI : Imlie is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the...
Recent Stories
Sahana
Shocking! Actress-model found dead on her birthday: husband taken into custody
Latest Video